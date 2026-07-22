Interesting and Humour - page 747
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Promotion!
Get $1 for 50 meaningless posts!
Meaning?
---
For each post: +1 to rating
For every 50 rating units: 1 credit from MQ
1 credit = $1.00
Here we go... He's about to start writing every joke in a separate post.
Ivan Petrovich Kordybaylo never made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest flat renovation, having been killed by his neighbours in year 12.
***
A boy who is scarfed up in winter by his father is usually able to hold his breath for five or six hours.
Careful with the pixels, gently))