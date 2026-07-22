Interesting and Humour - page 747

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Contender:
Promotion!
Get $1 for 50 meaningless posts!
What do you mean?
 
Europa 2012.12.05 13:54 2012.12.05 13:54:30 #

Meaning?

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Here we go... He's about to start writing every joke in a separate post.
 
Bayan detectiveed.
 
TheXpert:
Here we go... He's about to start writing every joke in a separate post.
It's a thing he's done, it's where he started.
 
 

Ivan Petrovich Kordybaylo never made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest flat renovation, having been killed by his neighbours in year 12.

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A boy who is scarfed up in winter by his father is usually able to hold his breath for five or six hours.

 
 

Careful with the pixels, gently))

 
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