Interesting and Humour - page 3476

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Super Icebreaker
В России начали разрабатывать проект суперледокола
В России начали разрабатывать проект суперледокола
  • nr.news-republic.com
"Проект уже формируется в Крыловском научном центре в Санкт-Петербурге, они эту задачу получили. Вчера мне доложили, что её начали выполнять", — сказал Рогозин. Вице-премьер отметил, что будут построены головной корабль и ещё два серийных ледокола, которые должны пойти на замещение старых советских ледоколов, выработавших ресурс. Лайф...
 
Sergey Gridnev:

Why "pancake"?

Accidents are satellites of technological progress.

It's not like "some former students hacked something up in the garage".

http://zelenyikot.livejournal.com/109493.html

Because it's safety first.
 
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Россия создаст огромный атомный луноход
Россия создаст огромный атомный луноход
  • 2016.12.14
  • Михаил Котов
  • life.ru
Институт космических исследований (ИКИ) РАН и Московский государственный технический университет (МГТУ) имени Баумана заняты разработкой новых луноходов различных типов, причём самый большой из них даже будет иметь атомный двигатель. Три лунохода разделят по различным весовым категориям, в зависимости от которых для них будет разработана...
[Deleted]  
Alexandr Saprykin:
Is it just me who has Google and YouTube stopped working? Or is it someone else?
Everything is working.
 
Vladimir Zubov:
Everything works.
From the office it works. At home, it doesn't. Apparently there is some sort of global blocking, as you can access Google via VPN or the same Browsec or similar.
 
I'm fine with YouTube and google.
 
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Google выпустила новую операционную систему
Google выпустила новую операционную систему
  • 2016.12.14
  • Алексей Глинкин
  • life.ru
При помощи Android API и сервисов Google программисты смогут быстро создавать умные устройства для сегмента Интернета вещей, сообщается на официальном сайте. Представители Google заявили, что учли пожелания сторонних разработчиков, которые уже имели дело с выпущенной ранее операционной системой Brillo. В частности, программистам разрешили...
 
[Deleted]  
Vitalie Postolache:

Why? In early March, around the 10th of March, apricots blossom in the Crimea... Snowdrops blossom at the same time and they are sold in abundance on March 8, apricots are pollinated by someone ...

March 10, Yalta.

 
Vladimir Zubov:

Why? In early March, around the 10th of March apricot blossoms in the Crimea, at the same time snowdrops bloom and they are sold in abundance on March 8, someone pollinates apricot ...

March 10, Yalta.

Have you personally seen bees collecting nectar from snowdrops?
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