Interesting and Humour - page 3476
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Why "pancake"?
Accidents are satellites of technological progress.
It's not like "some former students hacked something up in the garage".
http://zelenyikot.livejournal.com/109493.html
Is it just me who has Google and YouTube stopped working? Or is it someone else?
Everything works.
Why? In early March, around the 10th of March, apricots blossom in the Crimea... Snowdrops blossom at the same time and they are sold in abundance on March 8, apricots are pollinated by someone ...
March 10, Yalta.
Why? In early March, around the 10th of March apricot blossoms in the Crimea, at the same time snowdrops bloom and they are sold in abundance on March 8, someone pollinates apricot ...
March 10, Yalta.