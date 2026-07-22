Interesting and Humour - page 4407
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the hedgehog replied "@#$@ you, and didn't deceive old man Freud's expectations" :-)
That's not even humour, that's just a dossier. Show a bank with 9% per annum on the ruble and show a bank with 2% on the dollar.
At the end of '14 our banks were giving up to 20% for several years. On average, that's probably how it's going to work out.
The universal conclusion:
At the end of '14 our banks were giving up to 20% for several years. On average, that's probably how it's going to work out.
What '14? The last century? Or the new era? And which "ours"?
Funny tips from the not too distant past:
Funny tips from the not too distant past:
Lesha, it's photoshopped
Funny advice from the not too distant past:
Cry) That kind of husband should be chased off with a [bleep] broom, not welcomed!
Such a husband should be chased away with a [bleep] broom, not welcomed!
Vitaly, you should castrate him before he's born.
Photoshop... The main thing is to check what edition of what year it is :-)))