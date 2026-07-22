Interesting and Humour - page 4407

New comment
 
 
Vasiliy Vilkov:

the hedgehog replied "@#$@ you, and didn't deceive old man Freud's expectations" :-)

[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:
That's not even humour, that's just a dossier. Show a bank with 9% per annum on the ruble and show a bank with 2% on the dollar.

At the end of '14 our banks were giving up to 20% for several years. On average, that's probably how it's going to work out.

 
 

The universal conclusion:


 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

At the end of '14 our banks were giving up to 20% for several years. On average, that's probably how it's going to work out.

What '14? The last century? Or the new era? And which "ours"?

 

Funny tips from the not too distant past:


 
Aleksey Levashov:

Funny tips from the not too distant past:


Lesha, it's photoshopped

 
Aleksey Levashov:

Funny advice from the not too distant past:

Cry) That kind of husband should be chased off with a [bleep] broom, not welcomed!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Such a husband should be chased away with a [bleep] broom, not welcomed!

Vitaly, you should castrate him before he's born.

Photoshop... The main thing is to check what edition of what year it is :-)))

1...440044014402440344044405440644074408440944104411441244134414...4979
New comment