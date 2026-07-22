Interesting and Humour - page 3851
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35% is dedicated.
(this is humour)
35% is dedicated.
(this is humour)
Pelevin's "S.N.U.F.F." already described it.
Did I miss something? S.N.U.F.F. - a robotics firm?
ps it's not his idea either.
A squirrel monkey at the Zoo in Zhengzhou. China
Marshal Yazov: Truth and Lies about Stalin
A must read further:
https://nstarikov.ru/blog/82989
The devils in hell have stoked the stove. A new batch of incoming sinners is about to be roasted).
Crayfish fishing in the Rostov region
our biggest mistake of our lives: