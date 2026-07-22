Interesting and Humour - page 3851

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35% is dedicated.

(this is humour)

Любовница с процессором
Любовница с процессором
  • 2017.07.24
  • lenta.ru
На смену секс-куклам приходят секс-роботы, призванные не просто развлечь своего хозяина, но и стать ему настоящей подругой (другом). По мнению исследователей, со временем такие механические партнеры займут важное место в жизни многих людей. «Лента.ру» разобралась, кому могут пригодиться подобные машины и в чем их опасность. Механизация постели...
 
Andrew Petras:

35% is dedicated.

(this is humour)

Pelevin's "S.N.U.F.F." already describes it.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Pelevin's "S.N.U.F.F." already described it.

Did I miss something? S.N.U.F.F. - a robotics firm?

ps it's not his idea either.

 

A squirrel monkey at the Zoo in Zhengzhou. China

A squirrel monkey at the Zoo in Zhengzhou. China

 
Олег avtomat:

Marshal Yazov: Truth and Lies about Stalin

Stalin was an outstanding politician who achieved outstanding results despite having to work under Stalin's brutal dictatorship.))
 
 
Дмитрий:

The devils in hell have stoked the stove. A new batch of incoming sinners is about to be roasted).

 

Crayfish fishing in the Rostov region

Crayfishing in Rostov Oblast © Photo: TASS, Valery Matytsin

 

our biggest mistake of our lives:



 

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