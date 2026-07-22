Interesting and Humour - page 1471
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Tema has a competition for the Russian flag
Economy class in a 747 in 1965
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I don't get it, the dude in the first video who curses and littering, is he wearing a skirt?
The real state of U.S.-Russia relations was conveyed in sarcastic mockery by Andy Borowitz, a correspondent for the influential American magazine The New Yorker, in an article titled "G20 Ends Abruptly as Obama Calls Putin a Jackass."
"Hopes for a positive G20 summit collapsed today after President Obama referred to Putin as a jackass at a joint press conference: 'Everyone here thinks you're a jackass.
The press corps was stunned by an uncharacteristic outburst of anger from Obama, who then launched into a 10-minute tirade against the stony-faced Russian president.
"Look, I'm not talking about Snowden and Syria right now," Obama said. - "How about Pussy Riot? How about the anti-gay laws? It's all the moves of a total donkey, my friend."
As Putin squinted in icy silence, Obama warmed to the subject:
"If you think I'm the only one who thinks that, you're appeasing yourself," Obama said, pointing a finger in the direction of Putin's face. -Ask Angela Merkel. Ask David Cameron. Ask this Turkish guy. Every one of them thinks you're a dick."
Shortly after Obama's volcanic outburst, Putin issued a curmudgeonly official statement saying, "Am I supposed to be afraid of this skinny? I'm fighting bears, after all."
After one day of the conference, the G20 countries unanimously voted for a resolution stating that the participants should probably just go home," writes The New Yorker.
The lawmaker made such a harsh statement after Putin announced his intention to provide aid to Syria if the US military enters the country. Moreover, Russia is already supplying Syria with necessary items and weapons. Smith believes that it is Putin's fault that civilians in Syria have to suffer, although the problem could have been solved long ago by destroying the Assad regime.
The British politician's opinion may have been influenced by a Russian official who called Britain a small island which no one takes into account.
David Cameron, the British Prime Minister, condemned Smith's act, commenting that politicians should behave with restraint and politeness regardless of the situation and personal opinion.