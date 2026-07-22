Interesting and Humour - page 3859
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
3. Every prison has its own rules and breaking them will be punished.
There are a lot of stupid laws in the states and if you apply them to all the people of the land, it will be a madhouse.
Iowa
According to the law, a kiss can last no more than 5 minutes.
One-armed pianists are required by law to play for free.
Alabama
In Jasper County, a husband has every right to hit his wife with a stick, as long as the diameter of the stick does not exceed the diameter of the husband's thumb.
It is forbidden to put elephants in electric ovens!
Arkansas
Husband has the right to beat his wife, but not more than once a month.
Washington
A law designed to reduce crime states, "Any driver with criminal intentions is required to stop and report them to the Chief of Police by telephone when entering the city.
It is illegal to put a polka dot pattern on the US flag.
It's against the law to pretend your parents are rich.
Vermont
Women can only use dentures if they have written permission from their husbands.
Delaware
It's against the law to try to pawn your own dentures.
West Virginia
Male citizens are allowed to have intercourse with any animal that weighs no more than 18 pounds.
Indiana
It is illegal to open cans with a firearm.
Everyone knows that Pi equals 3.1415, but in Indiana the value of Pi is 4.
Citizens are not allowed to go to the theatre or cinema, or ride the tram for 4 hours after eating garlic.
Parents have every right not to pay for the treatment of their children if they can prove that they prayed for their recovery. This has to be proved in court, though: refusing to pay hospital bills continues to be an offence. But the law specifically mentions two cases that exempt both the penalty and the obligation to pay: the lack of money and the case "where the parents, in accordance with lawful religious practice, have provided treatment and care through spiritual means."
Kentucky
It is illegal to carry a concealed weapon if it is more than six feet (about 2 meters) in length.
Connecticut
Police are not allowed to stop you for cycling over 65mph.
A pickle has to be resilient to be recognised as such officially.
Massachusetts
People attending a wake are allowed to eat no more than three sandwiches.
Snoring is against the law unless all bedroom windows are closed and locked properly.
MinnesotaUpdated.
It is illegal to cross state lines with a duck on your head.
It is illegal to sleep naked in Minnesota.
A person riding a motorbike must be wearing at least a shirt, and helmets are not required in Minnesota.
Oral sex is forbidden in Minnesota.
All bathtubs must be on legs.
Planes are banned from landing in city parks.
Red-coloured cars are prohibited from driving on Lake Street (one of the main streets in Minneapolis).
Anyone who tries to talk someone into a massage parlor after 11 p.m. is considered a criminal.
Missouri
Any city can impose a tax on the upkeep of an orchestra if, in that orchestra, the mayor plays the little flute and each musician is able to eat peas with a knife.
Maine
Homeowners could be fined if they don't remove their Christmas decorations by January 14.
New Jersey
It is illegal to "stare disapprovingly" at a police officer.
It is against the law to detain a homecoming pigeon or interfere with its flight.
Ohio
Ohio law prohibits drinking fish to excess.
Oklahoma
In Oklahoma, it is against the law to take a bite out of another person's hamburger.
People who make faces at dogs can be fined or imprisoned.
Dogs must have a permit, signed by the Mayor, to gather in groups of three or more within private property.
Citizens carrying fish tanks on public transport must first remove the fish from the tank before getting on the bus. It is not necessary to empty the tank.
Pennsylvania
A special cleanliness ordinance prohibits housewives from hiding dirt and dust under the carpet in their home.
It is a violation of the law for more than 16 women to live in the same house at the same time, as it implies the existence of a brothel. However, up to 120 men may live together and it is not considered illegal.
Cars driving on state roads at night must fire a rocket into the air every mile and wait 10 minutes for the road to clear.
If a driver sees a herd of horses, he is obliged to pull over to the side of the road and cover the car with a blanket or cover that has been specially painted to camouflage the vehicle.
If the horse refuses to pass the car on the road, the owner of the car must dismantle it and hide the parts in the bushes.
Tennessee
Women are not allowed to drive unless a man walks or runs in front of the car waving a red flag to warn pedestrians and other drivers of danger.
In this state, it is legal to eat anything that a citizen has hit with his car. And therefore, whoever hits a man is, by the letter of the law, fully entitled and even obliged to consume it "before the sun goes down".
Texas
It is against the law to milk another man's cow, or write paint on it.
The Encyclopedia Britannica is banned because it contains a recipe for making beer at home.
Florida
It is illegal to charge more money for parking an elephant than for parking a car.
Unmarried women who parachute jump on Sundays can be jailed.
So? I can't understand the logic - the US bans something in other countries on the basis that Florida has such a law, banning all unmarried women from skydiving on Sunday?
Every state in the US has its own unique laws. Those unique laws only apply in those states. Any resident of a state who is dissatisfied with the law has the right to initiate a process to repeal or change the law.
Don't like the laws of the USA? Don't live in the USA.
Don't want to sit in a US prison? Don't commit a crime on US soil or crimes against the US.
Bout was the first to be prosecuted by Belgium for diamond smuggling and money laundering - he could have turned himself in to Belgium
Kapitsa on the futility of alternative energy
On October 8, 1975, at a scientific session dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR, Academician Peter Leonidovich Kapitsa, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics three years later, made a conceptual report in which, based on basic physical principles, he essentially buried all kinds of "alternative energy" except for controlled thermonuclear fusion.
.
.
.
So what is going on? And here's the thing: only a very naive person thinks that the economy today, as it was 150 years ago, works according to the Marxist principle: "money - goods - money".
The new money-money formula is shorter and more efficient. The troublesome link in the form of the production of real goods of real utility to people in the usual sense of the word is being rapidly displaced from the "big economy". The relationship between price and material utility - the utility of a thing as food, clothing, lodging, means of transport or a service as a means of satisfying a real need - is fading into oblivion in the same way that the relationship between the value of a coin and the weight of the precious metal it contains has faded into oblivion.
In the same way, the "things" of the new age are being purged of all usefulness. The only useability of these "things", the only "usefulness" they retain in the new age economy is their ability to be sold, and the main "production" that generates profit becomes the inflating of "bubbles".
The universal belief in the ability to sell air in the form of stocks, options, futures and numerous other "financial instruments" becomes the main driving force of the economy and the main source of capital for the xenxes of this belief.
After the dot-com and real estate bubbles consistently burst, and "nanotechnology", which painted a fairy-tale prospect, for the most part continues to paint it without noticeable materialisation, US financiers seem to have turned their attention seriously to alternative energy sources. By investing money in "green projects" and paying for sci-fi advertising, they can well count on numerous Pinocchios to fertilise the financial wonderland with their gold.
This brings to mind a branch ...
Get rich - synonyms:
сколотить состояние, нажиться, подзарядиться, зашибить деньгу, разжиться, дополниться, озолотиться, пополниться, набить карман, нагреть руки, набить мошну, нажить деньги, нажить капитал, набить деньгу, озолотеть, составить состояние, набить кошелек, сколотить капитал, разбогатеть, деньги завелись, погреть руки
This brings to mind a branch ...
Enrich - synonyms:
A very interesting and instructive series of synonyms.
In Tsarist Russia, to be rich, to desire riches and that whole series of synonyms, was reprehensible. It was a Christian position that it was much harder for the rich to get into the kingdom of heaven than for the rest of us.
Nevertheless, material prosperity was desired in Russia, aspired to... but aspired to prosperity. It would seem to be a synonym to the word "wealth", but no. The meaning of the word "prosperity" implies a goal for which money, wealth is necessary. People were limited in their pursuit of material wealth by the life goals they had set for themselves. This is at the root of the fact that private money was used to build churches, monasteries, hospitals, schools, homes for the poor... The meaning of life was not only the accumulation of material goods, but something else, immaterial.
...
Think about your own laws, they are tougher in places.
Kapitsa on the futility of alternative energy
...