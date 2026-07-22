Interesting and Humour - page 1482
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It is not that they are "cattle", but it is obvious that there is a lack of cooperation between the state services.
Those in the video probably had no idea that the animal was red-listed.
And what if it is not a critically endangered species? They wanted to shoot a live one instead of arranging tranquilizers.
Look at the cop. He's afraid of the little bear, but he shoots with his left hand in his left pocket. That's not a cop, that's a schmuck.
What if it's not red-listed? Wanted to shoot a live one instead of arranging tranquilizers.
Look at the cop. He's afraid of that little bear, but he shoots with his left hand in his left pocket. That's not a cop, that's a schmuck.
What if it's not red-listed? Wanted to shoot a live one instead of arranging tranquilizers.
Look at the cop. He's afraid of that little bear, but he shoots with his left hand in his left pocket. That's not a cop, that's a schmuck.
I'm not so sure about the "little guy."
I have experience with a "larger than average" sized male dog. The dog attacks without hesitation, keeping the animal on the ground is also very problematic - a fidgety creature.
I had a folding knife in the back pocket of my trousers, opened with one hand, but I didn't want to kill the animal. By the time the owner arrived, the dog had managed to bite a couple of times, and there was blood all over my clothes. In the end, the owner killed the dog himself. I said to him, "I probably shouldn't have, I didn't want to cut him up," and he said, "Don't throw yourself at a man."
In general, you have to be extremely careful with a large animal, especially a wild one.
I'm not sure about 'small'.
I have experience with a "larger than average" sized male dog. The dog attacks without hesitation, keeping the animal on the ground is also very problematic - a fidgety creature.
I had a folding knife in the back pocket of my trousers, opened with one hand, but I didn't want to kill the animal. By the time the owner arrived, the dog had managed to bite a couple of times, and there was blood all over my clothes. The owner ended up killing the dog himself. I said to him, "I probably shouldn't have, I didn't want to cut him up," and he said, "Don't throw yourself at a man."
In general, you have to be extremely careful with a large animal, especially a wild one.
Not an analogy. He's not throwing himself at anyone. He's scared of people. There's plenty of time. He is less than a year old and is almost 100 % safe if he is not rushed.
In this case, it's not the bear's problem, it's the cop's.
Not an analogy. He's not throwing himself at anyone. He's scared of people. There's plenty of time. He's less than a year old, he's almost 100% safe if he's not rushed.
In this case, it's not the bear's problem, it's the cop's.
They'll blame everything on the cop now.
But the problem is not with the cop, the problem is the lack of coordination between the cops and animal control services.
By the way, the Himalayan bear is removed from the Red Book.
Also, if one considers that the police are supposed to ensure the safety of the public, then that is the task they have fulfilled.
One can argue that the animal is young and not aggressive from afar. The male dog I wrote about was not aggressive when standing in front of me either. My two year old son was sitting on the bench behind me, the dog sniffed my hands, showed no aggression, but when the owner approached he latched onto my chest. An animal is an animal, you cannot be 100% sure that an animal will do what we think it will do and not do otherwise.
Cops are bastards
It's all down to the cop now.
But the problem is not the cop, the problem is the lack of coordination between the cops and animal control services.
The problem is with this particular cop. One would have found the net, another would have borrowed tranquilizers from the vet station... This one wanted to be the hero who saved the city from a "bloody predator."
He's not gonna get the blame for "abuse..." There's no punishment for stupidity.
Cops are bastards