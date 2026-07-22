Interesting and Humour - page 4446

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Uladzimir Izerski:

6666

You can have a drink.))

OOOH!

Congratulations!

I'll give you a screenshot, otherwise the rating will change and you're screwed...


;)
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

OOOH!

Congratulations!

I'll give you a screenshot, or the rating will change and you're screwed...


;)

Thank you. (Laughs)

I'll print it out and frame it.)

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

and then the paramedics rushed in and locked us up

So... the same thing...

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

OOOH!

Congratulations!

I'll give you a screenshot, otherwise the rating will change and you're screwed...


;)
 

Asked several times from Graal owners for a photo with the boat in the background, no more, it turns out $349.99 is cheap, but an inflatable


 
 
Igor Makanu:

Asked several times from Graal owners for a photo with the boat in the background, no more, it turns out $349.99 is cheap, but an inflatable



 
Igor Makanu:

I have asked several times for a photo with a boat in front of me, I will not do it again, it turns out $349.99 for cheap, but it is inflatable

There are also abs plastic stampings, if you buy a motor you can get one for $99.

Yuriy Zaytsev:

euye

Is it from the adventures of Tom Sawyer? As I remember, these gentlemen successfully sold chalk from tartar on teeth.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

What is the name of the painting?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4446#comment_12078895

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What is the name of the picture?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4446#comment_12078895

https://www.google.ru/imghp?hl=ru

Query that may be related to the image: Russian beauty in kokoshnik

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