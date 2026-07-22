Interesting and Humour - page 4633
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here, the cola came to mind...
Nikolai Fomenko's phrases that have gone into the popular mind.
- We can always get under the rolling stone.
- Come in quietly, speak clearly, ask for little, leave quickly.
- Sickle and hammer, mow andhammer.
- Our country is rich but temporarily poor.
- She followed him to Siberia and spoiled him all over the place.
- Cash in the Nobel Prize.
- By request of readers, our newspaper will be published in rolls and without text.
- Get to know it, get to know it.
- He who works hard, rests hard.
- You don't want bad, good will be worse.
- That's the kind of person I am - I don't remember evil, I have to write it down.
- A working day shortens life by eight hours.
- Russian speech without the swear word turns into a report.
- The main thing is that the Kinder doesn't become a Surprise.
- Our village is huge, we have four sobering up stations.
- There's no such thing as a tailwind in the head.
- Even if you get eaten, you have two exits.
- It's all going well, just passing by.
- Can't stand when others are working, I'll go lie down.
- What you dare, you shake.
- There's no truth in horns.
- Moscow speaks, everyone else works.
I recognise my brother
Bloody hell, I accidentally found out and now I can't get enough of it: Konov and Porfirych must be the same person, at least in style and essence :-)
(вводная часть от Артёма)
I want to begin to help those who really want to understand and learn programming in the new MQL4 and want to easily switch to MQL5 in this branch - languages are very similar.
This blog will be a good place to discuss tasks, algorithms of their solution and any other questions concerning MT programming one way or another.
I hope that other experienced members of our forum will join the discussion and the branch will be interesting to all.
(hereafter explicitly Peter Porfiryevich)
I strongly recommend to read carefully the book "Language in life" by E.M. Grzebin, not to cut it out because of technical gaps. In the first place in this book, after the definition of language, is the practice of introducing a new language into practical work.
Don't forget to make it clear beforehand that the recommended branch for MT is designed with current programming requirements in mind and therefore has a voluminous language
... Oddly enough, it is the most accessible language for you and me.
Resisting this and trying to create your own, even if it requires implementing a new concept, means staying in the realm of old projects...
To understand the psychology of a modern programmer, let us imagine a situation where the main parameter in programming is the holistic content consisting of descriptions of the principles of its
functioning.
In this case, by "concrete" parameters we mean those attributes by which the system is oriented to create a certain programming style, tool, method,
approach, algorithm, etc. In other words, what is most important for a programmer is what will be given out in case of reaching a qualitatively new stage of development.
I recently discovered a typo in my experts:
I recently discovered a typo in my experts:
"Disgusting behaviour. Sources to school!"
It's still nothing. I saw in an article about satellites the abbreviation SMS - spacecraft control system.
Well, this is a deliberately introduced abbreviation )))
I remember when the Kharkov Institute of Transport Engineers (KIIT) became a university, they made sure the acronym sounded decent. Now it's the Ukrainian State University of Railway Transport (UkrGUZht). It's not as pretty as we'd like it to be, but at least it's decent.
When you need to be serious but can't
When you need to be serious but can't
I remember us sitting in a meeting too. The main man was saying, "We have a big task ahead of us. Everyone was smiling. And he said, "Be serious!