Interesting and Humour - page 1708
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I don't care!
Did you see that Conductor press the complaint button today? And my post was deleted (post with a cat by the way . Without the banana.
Don't be silly, I didn't press any "complaint" button.
Don't ...izdy, I didn't press any "complaint".
Prove it to me
...how the fuck am I going to prove to you that I didn't do something?
You're obsessing about me, so just breathe it out.
...how the fuck am I going to prove to you that I didn't do something?
You're obsessing about me, just breathe it out.
So you're definitely not fooled.
Go fuck yourself.
If we go to YouTube and type in the word 'stupid', in 5th place is the word dog. Notice the dog, not the cat. So there are more videos about stupid dogs, because dogs are much stupider than cats.
If we go to YouTube and type in the word 'stupid', in 5th place is the word dog. Notice the dog, not the cat. So there are more videos about stupid dogs because dogs are much stupider than cats.
Horrible, and it counts as both logic and proof.
Type in Putin. Putin is a jerk also came in 5th place.
So dogs are just as smart as Putin.
Stop going crazy with these cats/dogs. You'd better see what hedgehogs are like. ))