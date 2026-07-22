Interesting and Humour - page 3983
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I wonder if these great mathematicians would have been able to work out the Grail, or would they have blown it in real life too?
Judging by the Nobel laureates, no. Their reality is different. From ours.
they do other things.
Thanks, Cap.
But if they were doing the Grail with their Umische?
I sometimes talked to people who were monsters in theoretical science and zeros in real life
I can give you an example.
Judging by Nobel laureates, no. Their reality is different. From ours.
I have my suspicions, too.
I once worked in a cool scientific institute, and there was a theorist from Novosibirsk
he wore rubber boots and a tattered faded mackintosh in winter and summer, had a crazy look, he looked like the professor from "Back to the Future". ))
I was interested in wavelet transforms at the time, so I asked him to take me to him.
I asked him questions, there wasn't much literature at that time.
and he explained everything to me very clearly.
and in life, completely helpless.
In the East of Germany. It's been 27 years since reunification and what?
And nothing. What should there be?
An ordinary photo of an old building. Why?
What this is about:
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan for a judo showdown. He said this during the 2017 WEF.
"Dear ladies and gentlemen, as you all know, President Putin has a black belt in judo. And in fact, I want to say that President Battulga (Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga. - RNS) also has a black belt. And in this regard I cannot but address a proposal to another holder of a black belt who is currently present in the hall - it is Olympic gold medallist Yasuhiro Yamashito, he holds the eighth dan. Mr Yamashito is here, isn't he? Mr. Yamashito, I have a suggestion I can't help but make to you. How about inviting the black belt holders we just talked about, the two presidents, to Japan through the Japan Judo Federation. And then you could hold demonstration fights with the presidents in Japan. Gentlemen, don't you think that would be interesting?" - he said.
"I don't have a black belt and I don't want to get injured, so I guess I'll just watch quietly from the sidelines for these great bouts," Abe added.
Just humouring GDP, he likes to make jokes at conferences )).
It brings back memories of my childhood.
I have my suspicions, too.
I once worked in a cool scientific institute, and there was a theorist from Novosibirsk
he wore rubber boots and a tattered faded mackintosh in winter and summer, had a crazy look, he looked like the professor from "Back to the Future". ))
I was interested in wavelet transforms at the time, so I asked him to take me to him.
I asked him questions, there wasn't much literature at that time.
and he explained everything to me very clearly.
and in life, completely helpless.
I have my suspicions, too.
I once worked in a cool scientific institute, and there was a theorist from Novosibirsk
he wore rubber boots and a tattered faded mackintosh in winter and summer, had an absolutely crazy look, he looked something like the professor from "Back to the Future". ))
I was interested in wavelet transforms at the time, so I asked him to take me to him.
I asked him questions, there wasn't much literature at that time.
and he explained everything to me very clearly.
and in life, completely helpless.
the americans say "if you're so smart, show me your money"
[You just have to put your energy into the right direction.]
but there are plenty of brilliant scientists who live their lives as paupers. they don't set out to make money. they get a kick out of science.
Americans say "if you're so smart, show me your money".
[you just have to put your energy into the right direction]
But there are a lot of brilliant scientists who live their lives as beggars. they do not set out to make money. they get a kick out of science.