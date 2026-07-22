Interesting and Humour - page 1627
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, a children's programme about protests,attracted unprecedented attention.
The children were given a bedtime story about protests. They started with a teddy bear. The teddy bear got tired after football, got cranky and flatly refused to help Stepashka the rabbit. And then made an unexpected move - quite in the spirit of the times.
The lying on strike did not last long. Presenter Oksana Fedorova came and scolded Mishutka - he behaves badly. And at the same time she explained to inquisitive Stepashka what joke his friend made.
Next, the presenter, also in the spirit of the times, actually led the protest movement. She offered to hold her own action - about dough, in other words, moulding pies. Which the friends happily did, forgetting about the old quarrel.
One of the visitors to the Ekho Moskvy website suggested that in the next programme Mishutka would be visited by the "Forest OMON" and would be given 5 years for illegally extracting wild honey and harvesting raspberries without a licence.
The recent edition of Goodnight Babies
, a children's programme about protests,attracted unprecedented attention.
The children were given a bedtime story about protests. They started with a teddy bear. The teddy bear got tired after football, got cranky and flatly refused to help Stepashka the rabbit. And then made an unexpected move - quite in the spirit of the times.
The lying on strike did not last long. Presenter Oksana Fedorova came and scolded Mishutka - he behaves badly. And at the same time she explained to inquisitive Stepashka what joke his friend made.
Next, the presenter, also in the spirit of the times, actually led the protest movement. She offered to hold her own action - about dough, in other words, moulding pies. Which the friends happily did, forgetting about the old quarrel.
One of the visitors of Ekho Moskvy's website suggested that in the next broadcast Mishutka would be visited by the "forest police" and would get 5 years for illegal wild honey extraction and raspberry picking without a license.
http://www.m24.ru/live/
The main entrance was smashed.
claps were heard inside.
riot police do not use force against those who stormed a shopping centre in Biryulyuze. Politely asked to disperse
People are chanting "Now let's go to the vegetable depot".
17:31 - Arrests have started. People are responding by blocking the roadway and trying to beat off the detainees. OMON are trying to squeeze people with chains. Additional police forces are being drawn in.
Bottles flying at riot police, fistfight ensued, people trying to free the detainees
17:32 Biryulyovo people are rocking the bus with the detainees. chanting "let go"
17:46 Protesters clashing with riot police with stones and rubbish bins in their hands.
The situation in BIRYULEVO is getting out of control of the cops, streets are being blocked, barricades are being built!
live video feed from the scene http://www.m24.ru/live/
17: 50 - The clashes were instigated by police who detained people. The police lose control, a police bus manages to break through with the detainees on the lawns.
People start to walk back towards the shopping centre where the killer is believed to have been working.
The riot police try to block the road to the mall. Unsuccessfully, the cordon was broken. The riot police withdrew.
18:07 People gathered outside the shopping centre Biryuza overturned a "gazelle". Cars are being smashed, riot police are trying to detain people, people are repulsing their....
Several people have already been injured in the riots. Their heads were smashed with bottles and stones.
18:20 A tent near Biryuza was vandalized
18:24 A fight breaks out, a crowd goes to the victim's house, ambulances arrive in the area
18:26 Moskva-24 reports about 3000 people, some of them are heading to the vegetable warehouse, riot police are already standing there
18:28 The roads are blocked on the way to the vegetable warehouse; more people are walking in the yards
According to the latest estimates, about 3 thousand people are involved in the protest action.
18:42 Biryulyovo girl shouts: "fucking omon, you're against the Russians"
Police cordons are swept away. Already thousands of Russians are gathering on Podolskikh Kursantov Street. The approaches to the base are blocked by riot police. Additional police forces are being mobilised to the area.
18:53 Biryulevo has a casualty. An ambulance is on its way. Everyone is heading towards the vegetable depot. People have grouped together and are moving towards the vegetable market, more and more people. The hashtag #Biryulyovo is at the top of the world's Twitter. Movement towards the Vegetable Market. A lot of people.
18:54 Protesters continue to arrive to the vegetable warehouse. Hundreds more people are walking along Melitopolskaya Street.
18:59
Among those walking along the carriageway the message is being passed that the approaches to the vegetable depot have been blocked off. "Let's get through!" - is heard in the crowd.
19:02
Crowd at the gate of the vegetable depot chanting "Open up!"
19:03
The gate is breached and protesters break into the vegetable depot.
The teddy bear is being whipped as a representative and symbol of United Russia ))
Gazelles turning over in Biryulevo
Moscow police personnel have been put on alert following the events in Moscow's Biriulevo West district, the Interior Ministry's press centre told reporters.
"By order of Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, a Vulkan plan has been introduced in Moscow and all personnel have been put on alert," the press centre said.