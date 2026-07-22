Interesting and Humour - page 964

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snowman:

That's a great video.
What's the deal with that?
 

Beware of the voracious invisible man.

"How the insidious fungus stealthily eats dollar notes"

 
 
sumkin75:

Who saw how many faces here? Я 10
 
lazarev-d-m:
Who saw how many faces here? Я 10
10
 
FAQ:
It is precisely for this reason that all of us (everyone in the former Soviet Union) are sitting in one big, shared dupa. Because no one cares, because everyone is locked into their own little world, and they don't want to see anything further than their own noses.

obkom.net.ua/votings/

 

watch from about the 15th second onwards:

 

"Are you sure its a beef? Yes, of horse!"

 

..... .... Annushka

 

Are there any landscapers here?

Concrete landscaping technology.

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