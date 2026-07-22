Interesting and Humour - page 2348
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Now : Tomsk
Full post here.
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Tomsk
"What to do if a visiting blogger has written a criticism about your city? You have to round up your loyal friends from the local forum and pile on a bunch of angry comments in his post. Be sure to mention that things are even worse in his - the blogger's - town. But what if the author of the unflattering comment left it decades ago? Residents of Tomsk have found a way out and have pinned up a caricature monument to the writer on the embankment.
My feeling is that Chekhov overdid it. We drove around Tomsk all evening and the city made a pleasant impression. There is a lot of wood in the centre: both old restored houses and urban greenery. The only remark: before to put an ambiguous monument on the embankment (someone likes it and someone doesn't), it would be worth to do an unambiguously good and useful thing - for example, to put this very embankment in order".
read the full post here.
Who spent $2,500 a month on rubber bands to tie up wads of cash?
Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's cartel operated with huge amounts of cash. According to his brother Roberto, they spent $2,500 a month just on rubber bands to tie up wads of notes. About 10% of the cash was lost to rats biting off the corners of notes in the vaults.
Shot from Ai-Petri in the Crimea. Written by Yevgeny Timashev.
Pencil drawing