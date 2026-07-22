Interesting and Humour - page 2348

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Continued by the famous blogger, famous photographer and businessman Sergei Dol.

Now : Tomsk

Full post here.

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Tomsk

"What to do if a visiting blogger has written a criticism about your city? You have to round up your loyal friends from the local forum and pile on a bunch of angry comments in his post. Be sure to mention that things are even worse in his - the blogger's - town. But what if the author of the unflattering comment left it decades ago? Residents of Tomsk have found a way out and have pinned up a caricature monument to the writer on the embankment.

My feeling is that Chekhov overdid it. We drove around Tomsk all evening and the city made a pleasant impression. There is a lot of wood in the centre: both old restored houses and urban greenery. The only remark: before to put an ambiguous monument on the embankment (someone likes it and someone doesn't), it would be worth to do an unambiguously good and useful thing - for example, to put this very embankment in order".





read the full post here.

 

Who spent $2,500 a month on rubber bands to tie up wads of cash?

Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's cartel operated with huge amounts of cash. According to his brother Roberto, they spent $2,500 a month just on rubber bands to tie up wads of notes. About 10% of the cash was lost to rats biting off the corners of notes in the vaults.

 

Shot from Ai-Petri in the Crimea. Written by Yevgeny Timashev.


 

Pencil drawing

 
 
 
 
Google launches Project Ara modular smartphone assembly kits
Google выпустил наборы для сборки модульного смартфона Project Ara
Google выпустил наборы для сборки модульного смартфона Project Ara
  • www.cnews.ru
Разработчикам модулей для смартфона Ara стали доступны электронные платы, призванные облегчить процесс конструирования и тестирования модулей. Заинтересованные команды смогут не только создавать собственные компоненты, но и принять участие в конкурсе на лучшую идею с призом $100 тыс.
 
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