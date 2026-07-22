Interesting and Humour - page 1320
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
...
By the way, according to the formal testing rules I failed the test yesterday: I started eating sour cream and drinking milk after about 3-4 minutes, and I ate about half a spoonful. But that wasn't my first goal yesterday :)
And I'm trying to write fairy tales in addition to advisers!
Here's one of them:
Once upon a time there was Uncle Mitya. And he had a little dog. She ate a lot, yapping quietly, and didn't run very well. And how the neighbours hated it.
So one day uncle Mitya decided to upgrade his bitch, screwing to the dog another mechanical leg and change her voice, so that more loudly barking!
And how it turned out, dear little ditties, we'll soon find out :D
- Hy finally faces! ))))))
A gynaecologist goes out after a day's work:
- Hy finally faces! ))))))
What's so funny?
What's so funny?
You have to be a gynaecologist to understand.)