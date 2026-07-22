Interesting and Humour - page 3067
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https://lenta.ru/news/2016/06/02/noforexclub/
https://lenta.ru/news/2016/06/02/noforexclub/
In the absence of a self-regulating organization of forex dealers and in the absence of clarifications and recommendations from the state authorities on the activities of forex dealers, OOO F-director cannot perform its activity due to the impossibility of entering into a self-regulating organization of forex dealers.
A true intellectual
Atrue intellectual will never say: "She was a fool, she's still a fool."
He'll say: "Time has no power over her."
A true intellectual will never say, "Fuck you!".
He'll say, "I refer you to primary sources."
A true intellectual will never say, "He left, and fuck him."
He'll say, "He left with dignity."
A true intellectual will never say, "Fuck you!"
He'll say, "I'm old enough to be your father."
A true intellectual will never say, "Shove your opinion up your ass!"
He'll say, "Put your judgement into softer forms."
A true intellectual will never tell a woman off.
He wishes her a rich personal life.
A true intellectual will never call another an idiot.
He'll say, "He has a humanitarian mind."
Generally speaking, a true intellectual is a person who thinks a lot about things that don't concern him at all.
Read more about the much-loved character here:https://life.ru/t/life78/415617/muzh_koucha_zaprietivshiei_nishchiebrodam_razmnozhatsia_okazalsia_biezrabotnym_dolzhnikom
Read more about this beloved character:https://life.ru/t/life78/415617/muzh_koucha_zaprietivshiei_nishchiebrodam_razmnozhatsia_okazalsia_biezrabotnym_dolzhnikom
Husband of coachee who banned beggars from procreating turned out to be an unemployed debtor