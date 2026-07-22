Interesting and Humour - page 3067

New comment
 

https://lenta.ru/news/2016/06/02/noforexclub/

ЦБ отказал в лицензии «Форекс клубу» и «Альпари»
ЦБ отказал в лицензии «Форекс клубу» и «Альпари»
  • 2016.06.02
  • Фото: Илья Питалев / РИА Новости
  • lenta.ru
Банк России отказался выдать лицензии на осуществление деятельности форекс-дилеров компаниям «Форекс Клуб» и «Альпари», сообщается на сайте ЦБ. О причинах отказа не сообщается. Как передают «Вести Экономика», «Форекс Клуб» намерен устранить причины для формальных замечаний ЦБ и подать в установленные сроки заявку мегарегулятору на получение...
 
Sergey Pavlov:

https://lenta.ru/news/2016/06/02/noforexclub/

Ahahahah. And further from the website of a licensed forex dealer:According to clause 2 article 4.1 of the Federal Law № 39-FZ dated 22.04.1996 "On the Securities Market" a forex dealer may operate only after joining a self-regulated organization of forex dealers.
In the absence of a self-regulating organization of forex dealers and in the absence of clarifications and recommendations from the state authorities on the activities of forex dealers, OOO F-director cannot perform its activity due to the impossibility of entering into a self-regulating organization of forex dealers.
 

A true intellectual

Atrue intellectual will never say: "She was a fool, she's still a fool."
He'll say: "Time has no power over her."

A true intellectual will never say, "Fuck you!".
He'll say, "I refer you to primary sources."

A true intellectual will never say, "He left, and fuck him."
He'll say, "He left with dignity."

A true intellectual will never say, "Fuck you!"
He'll say, "I'm old enough to be your father."

A true intellectual will never say, "Shove your opinion up your ass!"
He'll say, "Put your judgement into softer forms."

A true intellectual will never tell a woman off.
He wishes her a rich personal life.

A true intellectual will never call another an idiot.
He'll say, "He has a humanitarian mind."

Generally speaking, a true intellectual is a person who thinks a lot about things that don't concern him at all.

 
hooray Friday
 
))
Files:
1464938851.jpg  51 kb
[Deleted]  
http://enki.ua/news/ognemet-radikalnoe-sredstvo-ot-ugona-tehniki-5893
Огнемет – радикальное средство от угона техники
Огнемет – радикальное средство от угона техники
  • enki.ua
По всей вероятности, проблема автоугонов скоро будет решена самым радикальным образом. Вместо нее появятся другие заботы: куда девать трупы угонщиков и как потом не отсидеть полжизни за слишком успешную защиту от воров. Инженер из ЮАР настолько натерпелся от местных преступников, что решил создать систему противодействия угону, которая просто...
 

Read more about the much-loved character here:https://life.ru/t/life78/415617/muzh_koucha_zaprietivshiei_nishchiebrodam_razmnozhatsia_okazalsia_biezrabotnym_dolzhnikom
Муж коуча, запретившей нищебродам размножаться, оказался безработным должником
Муж коуча, запретившей нищебродам размножаться, оказался безработным должником
  • 2016.06.02
  • Светлана Данелян
  • life.ru
У бедных мужчин секса быть не должно. Такую истину в последней инстанции, как бальзам на душу, проливает на своих женских тренингах Юлия Печерская. На личном примере успешный коуч демонстрирует, что, обладая внешностью, далёкой от общепринятых стандартов красоты, можно "качать" сильный пол и не довольствоваться компанией "нищебродов". Ведь в...
 
hooray Friday is coming.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Пятница.wmv
Пятница.wmv
  • 2011.08.17
  • www.youtube.com
Пятница, Исполнитель: Борисыч(from http://quoteforum.ru); Автор стихов: М. Бродян; Музыка народная. Всем трейдерам России посвещается.
1...306030613062306330643065306630673068306930703071307230733074...4979
New comment