Interesting and Humour - page 4835
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Tesla has earned $930m on bitcoin since 8 February,
while thecompany's total profits last year were only $721 million.
Elon's been doing really well in the stock market.
He's made more profit than the company on stock speculation as well.
The Hype Master.
For curiosity's sake.
What about yours?
Elon is really good at the stock market.
He's taken more profit from stock speculation than the company as well.
The Hype Master.
With his reputation you can manipulate any number of hamsters).
With his reputation you can manipulate any number of hamsters).
yes, i am !
Just out of curiosity.
What about yours?
Tavarysh, have you been on the cognac so much that you don't recognise the Soviet classics by S. Pokrass and P. Gorinstein?
Tavarysz, have you been drinking drunken brandy again to the point where you don't recognise Soviet classics from S. Pokrass and P. Gorinstein?
It's great that you're well-read. But unfortunately the classics didn't make you intelligent.
After all, even I, a mere forum-goer, find it silly to have a conversation with you.
Under the blue sky there is a golden city
With transparent gates and a bright star
And in the city there is a garden, all grass and flowers
There are animals of unprecedented beauty.
Yes, I am!
I can believe it. +++
It's great that you're well-read. But unfortunately the classics haven't given you any intelligence.
After all, even I, a mere forum-goer, find it silly to have a conversation with you.
So don't lead, who's forcing you to? The swill of cognac injected into your system?
Yes, I am!
Yeah, and his fireworks are great.)