Interesting and Humour - page 1344
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Yes, it turns out there are places where freedom of speech on the internet is much worse). Although I wouldn't be surprised if we soon have something similar. There is a law on insulting the feelings of believers, and there are laws on blocking websites too.
On the subject of is it possible that everyone, without exception, can be happy? That's my idiot's dream. I think not, because it is possible that our world is set up in such a way that there must be someone who is happy and someone who is unhappy. It is some kind of ratio (floating coefficient - pendulum) of these states that moves the world. And if so, then it turns out that my dream is really the dream of an idiot, as everyone cannot be happy and therefore life has no meaning for me.
To be happy or unhappy is everyone's personal choice. Everyone will want to be happy - they will be happy, everyone will want to be miserable - they will be miserable. Some will want to, some won't - that's the way it's going to be. Like the good old song - "I can be happy, I just have to choose the day."
As corny as it sounds, but... "The meaning of life is to be happy" ))). And the key word here is to be here and now. And not to wait, to seek, to achieve tomorrow, someday, in the next life, etc., etc. )))
Just a two-hour drive from Moscow took me to an ordinary Russian village with battered huts, alcoholics, grannies, chickens and knee-deep mud. Nothing new. In general, I do not expect anything new from this decadence for a long time, but this village has not left me indifferent. Entering one of the houses with a hangover landlord, where they have drunk everything, including wiring, I noticed the door with faded wallpaper, under the scrap of which an eye was looking at me. On closer inspection the door turned out to be an enormous icon hung on hinges with a mortise lock with handle and a sawed-out window for a kitty cat. The other doors in the house were also icons.
The inner wall of the house was also made of large temple icons. When I became interested in such a specific building material, the owner proudly told me how he and his father had taken apart the iconostasis of a neighbouring church for "planks" and made repairs. A brief tour showed me the toilet from the King's Gate and part of the chicken coop, where the shabby faces of the evangelists could be seen.
I took the doors away, the rest was no longer salvageable.
Original: https://www.facebook.com/siglos.ru.9/posts/420080038111020
21st Century Simulator . A victory for the new learning standards. ( careful not to be normative, just a little )
And why is everyone so eager to get a higher education? In our office, of 25 people, only the cleaner and the messenger have a higher education.
(that's a joke.)
"Russian Post to operate around the clock
The Russian Ministry of Communications, together with the Federal Customs Service (FCS) and Russian Post are developing a plan for the transition of all post offices to round-the-clock operation, RIA Novosti reported, citing a statement by Deputy Minister of Communications Mikhail Evraev.
Now only a few branches of Russian Post are operating 24 hours a day, he said. A plan is also being developed to respond quickly to situations in the pre-New Year period, as there is usually a surge in international mail arrivals in autumn, the deputy minister said.
Evraev also announced plans to reduce the time it takes to send letter mail. It now takes up to 7 days to send correspondence within a Russian settlement and by 2018 it is planned to reduce this period to two days. The time for sending between Russian cities is planned to be reduced to five days from ten.
I want to believe that, but I find it hard to believe.)
The Moscow City Court refused to accept a lawsuit against VKontakte
The distribution company Cinema Without Borders has sued the social network Vkontakte, taking advantage of the entry into force of a law on the protection of intellectual property rights on the Internet.
If they shut down vkontaktik, I won't be crying too much). Although I don't think they're going to close the network, like hell they will.)
The Moscow City Court refused to accept a lawsuit against VKontakte
The distribution company Cinema Without Borders has sued the social network Vkontakte, taking advantage of the entry into force of a law on the protection of intellectual property rights on the Internet.
If they shut down vkontaktik, I won't be crying too much). Although I don't think they're going to close the network, like hell they will.)