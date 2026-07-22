Interesting and Humour - page 4770
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There's an explanation. Actually, it's a pretty spooky discovery.
Why, everything tends towards the most profitable energy state. And so does the trader))
There's an explanation. Actually, it's a pretty creepy revelation.
it's interesting, but it's not surprising.
but I would think and derive for example the formula for flywheel torque, the definition of which really doesn't exist in classical mechanics, I made up the name myself ;)
The idea is that the formula should show that the flywheel torque is capable of storing energy that can be harnessed and not allowed to spill out.
and that's probably what's classified, not what's told in the video.
The Janibekov effect is explained simply (if you don't skip theorematics at university) - the instability of rotation around the axis corresponding to the mean axis of inertia. But for the Celtic stone, it's quite complicated - in the sense of finding the correct mathematical model.
"Just don't learn physics at school and your whole life will be filled with miracles and magic") and secret tanks operating at minus five hundred Celsius)
The Janibekov effect is explained simply (if you don't skip theorematics at university) - the instability of rotation around an axis corresponding to the mean axis of inertia. But for the Celtic stone, it's quite complicated - in the sense of finding the correct mathematical model.
"Just don't learn physics at school and your whole life will be filled with miracles and magic") and secret tanks operating at minus five hundred Celsius)
I don't think Janibekov skipped physics at Stellar.
but even for him (and MCC) the visualization of the effect, was spectacular :-)
ps/ and the secrecy was not because of "the earth will hit the celestial axis", but simply the consideration of the effect has a direct relation to space and rockets. It gives an advantage. About the first american satellite clearly (apparently no one there did physics either, ever ?)
ps/ and the secrecy is not about "the earth hitting the celestial axis", but simply that the effect is directly related to space and rockets. Gives an advantage.
I think there was even a story that they wanted to sell the Americans a way to get rid of the parasitic spin.
The Janibekov effect is explained simply (if you don't skip theoretical mechanics at the institute) - the instability of rotation around the axis corresponding to the mean axis of inertia.
Simple to explain, looks very unusual
The Janibekov effect is explained simply (if you don't skip theorematics at university) - the instability of rotation around the axis corresponding to the mean axis of inertia. But for the Celtic stone, it's quite complicated - in the sense of finding the correct mathematical model.
"Just do not learn physics at school, and your whole life will be filled with wonders and magic") and secret tanks operating at minus five hundred Celsius)
Celtic stone has a longer logic / algorithm than the rotation around the mean axis of inertia and is apparently more complex) Plus there is sort of a turbulent momentum there.
Celtic stone has a longer logic/algorithm than the rotation around the mean axis of inertia and is apparently more complex) Also, there is sort of a turbulent momentum there.
There's a nonholonomic coupled system, and you also need an adequate friction model.
A physicist and a mathematician about music)
Yes, it's beautiful! :)