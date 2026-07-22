Interesting and Humour - page 1233

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stringo:

sigh

(where there are six, there are five)

Woof, woof, woof. Where there's seven, there's five.
 
Mathemat:
Wazzazzle up. Where there's seven, there's five.
Anyway, that's how everyone will understand it, too: Bzzbdn. Where there's ten, there's five.
 
Intellectuals, for fuck's sake... They can't fart like a human being. I used to read a sci-fi story in Yuny Tekhnika when I was a kid, and there was a magic unpronounceable word in it: pirzkhhgle!
 
μrtchan
 
FAQ:
I wish it was out yet, I'd like to see it.
 
newdigital:
mkrtchyan

"In my house, please don't use language!" (Frunzik Mkrtchyan).

It's not a word, it's a NAME :)

 
Vladon:
I wish it was out yet, I'd like to see it.
I watched it in the cinema yesterday - it was hilarious, I highly recommend it.
 

 

 
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