Interesting and Humour - page 1233
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sigh
(where there are six, there are five)
Wazzazzle up. Where there's seven, there's five.
mkrtchyan
"In my house, please don't use language!" (Frunzik Mkrtchyan).
It's not a word, it's a NAME :)
I wish it was out yet, I'd like to see it.