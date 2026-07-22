Interesting and Humour - page 4392
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am continuing a brief review of some threads in the English part of the forum, which was started a long time ago.
----------------
A thread opened this afternoon whose first post is.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What happens if I make 1,000,000% profit with no loss in 1 dollar forex
Abubakar Saidu, 2019.02.11 14:43
Will I get in trouble if I for example make more than 1,000,000% profit without losing even 1 dollar in forex?
Will I get kicked out by the broker, or the forex market?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What happens if I make 1,000,000% profit with no loss of $1 forex
Max Brown, 2019.02.11 14:57After that it is possible to be admitted to a mental hospital.
And one serious thing:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
What happens if I make 1,000,000% profit with no loss in 1 dollar forex
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana, 2019.02.11 16:25You won't make it because of the spread ...... :))
There are only a few posts in the branch so far ...
In the future, I think the half-joking tone of the thread will change to a more serious one, where users will give reasons (apart from the spread) why it won't work, and how to do it after all.
So they've been shitting the people to death.
A letter came in with a hat like this, they're going to throw in some venereal disease stuff as a "reward". Who's first?
So they've been shitting the people to death.
A letter came in with a hat like this, they're going to throw in some venereal disease stuff as a "reward". Who's first?
So they've been shitting the people to death.
A letter came in with a hat like this, they're going to throw in some venereal disease stuff as a "reward". Who's first?
I don't know about now, but it used to be a felony for intentional transmission of venereal disease. :)
I don't know about now, but in the past it was a criminal offence to intentionally infect someone with a sexually transmitted disease. :)
25 years ago there was nothing like that - I assure you)
There was nothing like that 25 years ago - I assure you).
I'm not going to argue, I studied law and we studied the old Soviet Criminal Code and for some reason I remember it as a criminal offence. And for what is now called "alternative orientation. Then the CC was still divided into crimes against private property (although the ideology of that time denied the private property, nevertheless it was) and against public property. And the punishment for state property was much stricter.
Вот. http://www.consultant.ru/document/cons_doc_LAW_2950/6d8a39804bfe82e851812361be108dd1296a042c/ . Article 115.
So they've been shitting the people to death.
A letter came in with a hat like this, they're going to throw in some venereal disease stuff as a "reward". Who's first?
Maybe it's a drug trip, not an STD trip) The main thing is not to get a bad trip.)
So they've been shitting the people to death.
A letter came in with a hat like this, they're going to throw in some venereal disease stuff as a "reward". Who goes first?
Got an answer:
The word "tripcoin" was coined byOneTwoTrip,the word is derived from two words:"trip"and"coin".