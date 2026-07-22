Interesting and Humour - page 2837

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john kerry

 
Alexander Antoshkin:

JOHN KERRY

Or has anyone worked out the logic for the cracker
 
 
 

This guy came across a mink with a dead bunny and live bunnies.

That's how he (the guy) fed them!


 
goman:

This guy came across a mink with a dead bunny and live bunnies.

That's how he (the guy) fed them!


This guy says he stumbled upon a mink with a dead bunny.

ZS: go to the woods, find a single hare's hole, I'll give you a "like". )

 
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
Have road fares been raised?
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

this guy says he stumbled upon a mink with a dead hare.

ZS: go to the woods, you find a single hare's hole, I'll give you the nickname. )

I don't know about the woods, but I already found a hare mink on the internet

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