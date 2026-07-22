Interesting and Humour - page 1718
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I remember when I was little, coming home from school and my grandmother was at home. I asked her, "Is there anything to eat?" She says: "Quiet, Brezhnev is on TV." And Brezhnev is on TV... Be-me... ba-me... So my grandmother died at the age of 90 (God rest her soul), all her life believing all the Moscow leaders ...
while in Moscow at that time it was so that if you had no money and did not steal, you were an idiot, or did not live in Moscow (this was in the USSR ... that is - everything was rooted in that time) ...
We used to go to Kaunas from Kaliningrad for sausage - we had no meat products, but they did. We called it a "sausage tour". One day I arrived and my mother met me and said: "Hello, sonny, didn't you come to us with sausage people? I said: "Not only did I come with them, I also came for a sausage :)".
And then when I got married, my wife told me how they travelled from Serpukhov to Moscow for sausage...
That is - the elite of society have already created a happy life for themselves.
So when I see some well-fed, pampered Moscow face on TV telling us to live by the rules - the whole family runs race to turn the TV off.
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I apologize for my emotions
In other words, the elite of society had already created a happy life for themselves.
So when I see some well-fed, pampered Moscow face on TV telling us to live by "the rules" - the whole family runs out of time to turn the TV off.
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Sorry for the emotion.
Kommersant has learned that former Defense Minister Anatoly Serdyukov, who is a witness in the Oboronservis criminal case, has been offered a job at the Rostekhnologii state corporation: he has been appointed general director of the Federal Machine-Building Research Test Center.
I always knew that "good" people are needed everywhere! "Sistema does not leave its own behind.
Yes, not much has changed since the days of the USSR. And that is a sad thing.
Nothing will change on its own.
If our reaction is reduced to banal "ignoring" we will continue to be screwed.
People don't live enough - that's the problem. If we all (and they all) had lived for 300-500 years in their right mind and memory, life would have been better... Someone would want to do something but it was done about 200 years ago, someone would want to start a war but it was done about 300 years ago and with him too :)
For example, I was standing in a queue to exchange my driving licence, I went out for a smoke, then I came back and I lost my turn. I said in my heart, "Well, where was I... " ... The young lady turns around and says "You should write your number on your hand".
If we all lived 300-500 years in good sense and in solid memory, I could remind her how we all stood in line for vodka and for books (no vodka and no books then). I was standing in line for books - my hands were all full of numbers with a biro. And I would have told her that I didn't want any more such experiments on myself...
People have short memories - because we all live short years
Bottle ships are made by retired gynaecologists.
I remember when I was little, coming home from school and my grandmother was at home. I asked her, "Is there anything to eat?" She says: "Quiet, Brezhnev is on TV." And Brezhnev is on TV... Be-me... ba-me... So my grandmother died at the age of 90 (God rest her soul), all her life believing all the Moscow leaders ...
while in Moscow at that time it was so that if you had no money and did not steal, you were an idiot, or did not live in Moscow (this was in the USSR ... that is - everything was rooted in that time) ...
We used to go to Kaunas from Kaliningrad for sausage - we had no meat products, but they did. We called it a "sausage tour". One day I came, my mother met me and said: "Hello, sonny, didn't you come to us with the sausage people? I said: "Not only did I come with them, I also came for a sausage :)".
And then when I got married, my wife told me how they travelled from Serpukhov to Moscow for sausage...
That is - the elite of society have already created a happy life for themselves.
So when I see some well-fed, pampered Moscow face on TV telling us to live by "the rules" - the whole family runs race to turn the TV off.
========
I apologize for my emotions
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