Interesting and Humour - page 614
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yeah, and there they were mauled by the Chud and Mordva, and the women were fucked and their children were called ..... The newfangled theory of great Russism, promoted by some "scholarly and scientific" people, is very encouraging. The newfangled theory of great Russism promoted by some "scientific and public figures", and that it was the cradle of the entire world civilization, is very encouraging.
Rustamzhan Salijanov, where did you get this information? Can you provide a link to the source?
There is a lot of information on the Internet, at least search for the surname Zadornov, yes, yes, that's it.
Or this one :https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%D0%98%D1%81%D1%82%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%8F%3A+%D0%9D%D0%B0%D1%83%D0%BA%D0%B0+%D0%B8%D0%BB%D0%B8+%D0%B2%D1%8B%D0%BC%D1%8B%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BB%3F&oq=%D0%98%D1%81%D1%82%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%8F%3A+%D0%9D%D0%B0%D1%83%D0%BA%D0%B0+%D0%B8%D0%BB%D0%B8+%D0%B2%D1%8B%D0%BC%D1%8B%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BB%3F&gs_l=youtube-reduced.12..0l4.14049.17765.0.20458.2.2.0.0.0.0.123.237.0j2.2.0...0.0...1ac.1.ciOWD74_O30
And yes, since you touched on my F.I.D. - I am fortunately neither of those. And I do not even try.
Because of you I had to run around today and spend 680 roubles - it turns out that finding a notary who can notarise screenshots is very problematic. Let's finish the conversation, it's not productive.
Thanks for the link, so you retained the authorship of the post, who you refer to is of no interest to me.
Because of you had to run around today and spend 680 rubles, it turns out that finding a notary who does notarization of screenshots is very problematic. Let's finish the conversation, it's not productive.
Thanks for the link, so you retained the authorship of the post, who you refer to is of no interest to me.
Because of you had to run around today and spend 680 rubles, it turns out that finding a notary who does notarization of screenshots is very problematic. Let's finish the conversation, it's not productive.
Yeah, and there they were mauled by the Chud and the Mordva, and the women were fucked and their children were called ..... The newfangled theory of great Russism, promoted by some "scholarly and scientific" people, is very encouraging. The newfangled theory of the great Russification promoted by some "scientific and social activists", and that it was the cradle of the entire world civilization, is very pleasing.
Not weak. В 32:23.
Not weak. В 32:23.
...