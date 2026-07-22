Interesting and Humour - page 614

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FAQ:
Yeah, and there they were mauled by the Chud and Mordva, and the women were fucked and their children were called ..... The newfangled theory of great Russism, promoted by some "scholarly and scientific" people, is very encouraging. The newfangled theory of great Russism promoted by some "scientific and public figures", and that it was the cradle of the entire world civilization, is very encouraging.
Rustamzhan Salidzhanov, where is this information from? Can you provide a link to the source?
 
 
ask:
Rustamzhan Salijanov, where did you get this information? Can you provide a link to the source?

There is a lot of information on the Internet, at least search for the surname Zadornov, yes, yes, that's it.

Or this one :https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%D0%98%D1%81%D1%82%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%8F%3A+%D0%9D%D0%B0%D1%83%D0%BA%D0%B0+%D0%B8%D0%BB%D0%B8+%D0%B2%D1%8B%D0%BC%D1%8B%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BB%3F&oq=%D0%98%D1%81%D1%82%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%8F%3A+%D0%9D%D0%B0%D1%83%D0%BA%D0%B0+%D0%B8%D0%BB%D0%B8+%D0%B2%D1%8B%D0%BC%D1%8B%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BB%3F&gs_l=youtube-reduced.12..0l4.14049.17765.0.20458.2.2.0.0.0.0.123.237.0j2.2.0...0.0...1ac.1.ciOWD74_O30

And yes, since you touched on my F.I.D. - I am fortunately neither of those. And I do not even try.

 
Thanks for the link, so you retained the authorship of the post, who you refer to I am not interested.
Because of you I had to run around today and spend 680 roubles - it turns out that finding a notary who can notarise screenshots is very problematic. Let's finish the conversation, it's not productive.
 
ask:
Thanks for the link, so you retained the authorship of the post, who you refer to is of no interest to me.
Because of you had to run around today and spend 680 rubles, it turns out that finding a notary who does notarization of screenshots is very problematic. Let's finish the conversation, it's not productive.
I agree, it is useless to talk to people who are sick in the head.
 
ask:
Thanks for the link, so you retained the authorship of the post, who you refer to is of no interest to me.
Because of you had to run around today and spend 680 rubles, it turns out that finding a notary who does notarization of screenshots is very problematic. Let's finish the conversation, it's not productive.
The notary is waiting for you in the next room for a week. You can get it all done there.
 
FAQ:
Yeah, and there they were mauled by the Chud and the Mordva, and the women were fucked and their children were called ..... The newfangled theory of great Russism, promoted by some "scholarly and scientific" people, is very encouraging. The newfangled theory of the great Russification promoted by some "scientific and social activists", and that it was the cradle of the entire world civilization, is very pleasing.
Has anybody reflected on the fact that before the coming of Rurik our ancestors kept the calendar for 6400 years. That is not 2000 years from the Nativity. Since when? I heard there was a war between our ancestors and China. Our people won. The Vikings were definitely still with tails at the time... D
 
 
tol64:

Not weak. В 32:23.



 
Integer:

Not weak. В 32:23.

...

Yes, the film (or rather all the series) is very interesting. Lately, after watching some movies like this, my outlook has changed significantly. ))
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