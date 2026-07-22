Interesting and Humour - page 4148
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2018/01/30 01:13:57 Completed #2979035 Ispanezz
the moderation on this forum has gone completely out of line
I was wrong and I apologise, it was a system glitch
The moderation on this forum is completely out of line
Don't be paranoid. So they upgraded the forum engine, rolled back to backup, lost your and not only your messages, that's news to me.
(because I was already thinking the wrong thing))))
The processing power of the Russian 8-core MCST Elbrus-16C (international name Elbrus-8CV, scheduled for release in 2018) is 576 Gflops, the Chinese 8-core Longson 3B3000 (2017) - 192 Gflops, the 8-core Intel Core i7-5960X (Extreme Edition Haswell-E, 2014) - 350 Gflops.
Yeah, slammed Babayan, Elbrus' father. Where's he working now? At Intel.
And by the way, he has the title ofIntel Fellow("Distinguished Intel Researcher").He was the first among Europeans to be awarded this title.
Yeah, slammed Babayan, Elbrus' father. Where's he working now? At Intel.
And by the way, he's anIntel Fellow. He was the first European to be awarded the title.
Thank you!
I watched it with great pleasure, as a breath of fresh air from my youth, for I began to forget that thanks to such people and many others I was in the world's top of computing.
The truth is that afterwards all of us were destroyed, some of us physically, some of us were reclassified as managers, some of us were reclassified as traders - all sorts of scum. Rare people were saved.
The computing power of the Russian 8-core MCST Elbrus-16C (international name Elbrus-8CV, scheduled for release in 2018) is 576 Gflops, the Chinese 8-core Longson 3B3000 (2017) is 192 Gflops and the 8-core Intel Core i7-5960X (Extreme Edition Haswell-E, 2014) is 350 Gflops.
Intel Core i9 7900X @ 4.0 GHz
1300 Gflops.........And it's there, shipping in large batches, at a very realistic price. Elbrus, on the other hand, has been produced purely in theory for a long time, having undergone several modifications. But there's not a single real test, not a single article from experts who have touched it and tried all sorts of software with their hands. The only thing is that there are legends about the prices. For example, that these stones are more expensive than a Bugatti Veyron...