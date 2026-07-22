Interesting and Humour - page 3284

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Today is the football final at the Rio Olympics: Brazil v Germany.

Brazil is waiting for this final. They are waiting to avenge Germany for the disgrace of the summer of 2014, when Germany defeated Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Today is the football final at the Rio Olympics: Brazil v Germany.

Brazil is waiting for this final. They are waiting to avenge Germany for the disgrace of the summer of 2014, when Germany defeated Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals of the World Cup.






Will they get their revenge. Maybe they have come for a second course.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Whether he'll get his revenge. Maybe they came for a second course.
They might. The more so because the Germans have an incentive: the German team have already won the Olympic tournament, beating the Swedes 2-1 in the final.
 

http://tass.ru/obschestvo/3553461

Самый длинный и высокий в мире стеклянный мост открыли в Китае
  • tass.ru
ПЕКИН, 20 августа. /Корр. ТАСС Алексей Селищев/. В национальном парке Чжанцзяцзе (провинция Хунань, Центральный Китай) в субботу открылся для посетителей самый длинный и высокий в мире стеклянный мост. Как передает новостной интернет-портал "Чжунго синьвэньван", билеты были раскуплены посетителями в течение часа. Длина сооружения составляет 430...
 
From the outside, Leno seemed to be thinking. In fact, there was a lonely cockroach running around in her head, saying, "What to do, what to do?
 
Sergey Golubev:
From the outside, Leno seemed to be thinking. In fact, there was a lonely cockroach running around in her head, saying, "What to do, what to do?
And the cockroach must have been a foreigner, for he was mucking about. A Russian cockroach - he'd be wailing... especially in Russian Lenochka's head. :-)
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
And the cockroach must have been a foreigner, because he was wailing. A Russian cockroach - he'd be wailing... especially in Russian Lenochka's head. :-)
Perhaps in the original it was prichital, but for me it's such a strange and ancient word (which isn't disposed to humour, I even looked up its meaning in the dictionary), that I replaced it with a more modern priznital.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
And the cockroach must have been a foreigner, because he was counting. A Russian cockroach - he'd be wailing... ...especially in Russian Lenochka's head. :-)

Read out- (mon.) to coo (pathetically) with a tune (as a dead man or a bride coovers her virginity, etc.) to coo. to coo. from the front door to the porch... The old woman in spectacles, the old woman in glasses, the..................

To read out :

Meaning

orally.add to, add to someone or something when counting

figurativelyascribe something to someone or something

 
Alexandr Saprykin:
I somehow trust the explanatory dictionaries of the Russian language - Ozhegov, Ushakov and Efremova.

wail:
1. To cry, saying, complaining about something.
2. to make a ritual lament (2 sense). for the deceased (over the deceased).

But to rehabilitate is more often used in the meaning of to rehabilitate, to rehabilitate, to rehabilitate...

Although in the same Ephremova:
to cause is the same as: to reckon.

All right, the question is closed. It's scary out there - in the wilds of linguistics.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
I trust the explanatory dictionaries of the Russian language by Ozhegov, Ushakov and Efremova.

lament:
1. Crying, whining, complaining about something.
2. to make a ritual lament (2 sense). for the deceased (over the deceased).

But to rehabilitate is more often used in the meaning of to rehabilitate, to rehabilitate, to rehabilitate...

Although in the same Ephremova:
to cause is the same as: to reckon.

All right, the question is closed. It's scary out there - in the wilds of linguistics.

What is it about Michelson's dictionary that displeases you that you don't trust it?

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