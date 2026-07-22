Interesting and Humour - page 3284
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Brazil is waiting for this final. They are waiting to avenge Germany for the disgrace of the summer of 2014, when Germany defeated Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals of the World Cup.
Today is the football final at the Rio Olympics: Brazil v Germany.
Brazil is waiting for this final. They are waiting to avenge Germany for the disgrace of the summer of 2014, when Germany defeated Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals of the World Cup.
Whether he'll get his revenge. Maybe they came for a second course.
http://tass.ru/obschestvo/3553461
From the outside, Leno seemed to be thinking. In fact, there was a lonely cockroach running around in her head, saying, "What to do, what to do?
And the cockroach must have been a foreigner, because he was wailing. A Russian cockroach - he'd be wailing... especially in Russian Lenochka's head. :-)
And the cockroach must have been a foreigner, because he was counting. A Russian cockroach - he'd be wailing... ...especially in Russian Lenochka's head. :-)
Read out- (mon.) to coo (pathetically) with a tune (as a dead man or a bride coovers her virginity, etc.) to coo. to coo. from the front door to the porch... The old woman in spectacles, the old woman in glasses, the..................
To read out :
Meaning
orally.add to, add to someone or something when counting
figurativelyascribe something to someone or something
wail:
1. To cry, saying, complaining about something.
2. to make a ritual lament (2 sense). for the deceased (over the deceased).
But to rehabilitate is more often used in the meaning of to rehabilitate, to rehabilitate, to rehabilitate...
Although in the same Ephremova:
to cause is the same as: to reckon.
All right, the question is closed. It's scary out there - in the wilds of linguistics.
I trust the explanatory dictionaries of the Russian language by Ozhegov, Ushakov and Efremova.
lament:
1. Crying, whining, complaining about something.
2. to make a ritual lament (2 sense). for the deceased (over the deceased).
But to rehabilitate is more often used in the meaning of to rehabilitate, to rehabilitate, to rehabilitate...
Although in the same Ephremova:
to cause is the same as: to reckon.
All right, the question is closed. It's scary out there - in the wilds of linguistics.
What is it about Michelson's dictionary that displeases you that you don't trust it?