Interesting and Humour - page 1640

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Meanwhile, Studio 17 is once again delighting with creativity

 
Alexei Navalny and Pyotr Ofitserov's appeal against the court verdict in the Kirovles case was heard by the Kirov Regional Court on Wednesday 16 October. "MK broadcasted the hearing online. The judge has just ruled: to change the sentence of the court of first instance and to impose a suspended sentence with a probation period of 5 years on Ofitserov and Navalny.
 

Magic Restroom café in the USA ... kind of glamorous... you know, get people used to it :)







 

Mum, while I'm small, I'd like to visit the ancient history and culture of Egypt with you too.

/ Careful not to use profanity /

 
Mischek:

Mum, while I'm small, I'd like to visit the ancient history and culture of Egypt with you too.

/ Careful not to use profanity /

There it is, the craving for culture!
 
Contender:
That's the spirit of culture!
Pyramids, my ass!
 
Mischek:
It's the pyramids, man.

Well, that's what I'm saying.

 
Mischek:
The pyramids, my ass!
Did you see that? Try us on!
 
Contender:
Did you see that? Try us on!
Yeah, wild people, children of the mountains.
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