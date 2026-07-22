Interesting and Humour - page 2470

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Homeboy's diary 10

Дневник Домового 10
Дневник Домового 10
  • 2014.09.19
  • ЧеширКо
  • www.xn--b1addnalrc.xn--80asehdb
25 января. 6:00 Кот всю ночь ворочался и пинал меня своими лапами. Под утро встал и сказал, что свадьбы не будет. Говорит, что он передумал. На мою просьбу аргументировать, ответил, что он в гробу всех видал. Может, приснилось что… 6:10 Проснулась хозяйка. Не удивительно. На бабкин храп пришёл дух того самого покойного дедушки. Спросил...
 

Ukrainian indie-rock bandBrunettes Shoot Blondes have distinguished themselves all over the Internet by presenting an exceptionally original music video for the track Knock Knock. Fourteen Apple devices - six iPhones, four iPads, one iPod touch and three MacBooks - were used for the video.

It's a very entertaining and thoughtful video, capturing right from the start. It is reported that it was filmed with a single camera. Subsequent editing was not required. In the first week alone, the clip received 250,000 views.

Brunettes Shoot Blondes
Brunettes Shoot Blondes
  • www.facebook.com
brunettesshootblondes.org
 

Good night


 
newdigital:

Good night.


The cat's too small for the plate. Or the other way round, the plate is too big... One of those, eh?

In short - photoshop...

 
 

Elliots, stochastics, foundations... - forget it.

"We didn't graduate from Harvard."

  1. Putting an oligarch in jail.
  2. ♪ stocks are going down ♪
  3. BUY
  4. Release the oligarch.
  5. Sell
 
 
Somm:

Elliots, stochastics, foundations... - forget it.

"We didn't graduate from Harvard."

  1. Putting an oligarch in jail.
  2. ♪ stocks are going down ♪
  3. BUY
  4. Release the oligarch.
  5. Sell

:-) ... the most important thing to know are these dates

 
 

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