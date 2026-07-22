Interesting and Humour - page 2470
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Homeboy's diary 10
Ukrainian indie-rock bandBrunettes Shoot Blondes have distinguished themselves all over the Internet by presenting an exceptionally original music video for the track Knock Knock. Fourteen Apple devices - six iPhones, four iPads, one iPod touch and three MacBooks - were used for the video.
It's a very entertaining and thoughtful video, capturing right from the start. It is reported that it was filmed with a single camera. Subsequent editing was not required. In the first week alone, the clip received 250,000 views.
Good night
Good night.
The cat's too small for the plate. Or the other way round, the plate is too big... One of those, eh?
In short - photoshop...
Elliots, stochastics, foundations... - forget it.
"We didn't graduate from Harvard."
Elliots, stochastics, foundations... - forget it.
"We didn't graduate from Harvard."
:-) ... the most important thing to know are these dates