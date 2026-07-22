Interesting and Humour - page 1738
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The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has decided to suspend the conclusion of the association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.
This was stated in government decree No 905-r of 21 November 2013.
There are no words. Only expressions.
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About brains ...
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There are no words. Only expressions.
It's more fun to drown together
A child can imagine the Cheburashka in the process.
BUT THE BOBBLEHEADS?
And the dwarves and Snow White... It's like a german porno from the '80s.
A child can imagine the Cheburashka in the process.
BUT THE BOBBLEHEADS?
And the dwarves and Snow White... It's like a German porno from the '80s.
You should've gone to the math department. Leha would've figured it out.
By the way, what book? Where did you get it? Under which bush did you find it?