Interesting and Humour - page 2363

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Fillellin:

И ?

There were pictures, like a demotivator. I take it the meaning was: look how bad it is.
 
 
Thanks to carbon dioxide, there is soda on the ground
 
Contender:
There were pictures, like a demotivator. I took it to mean: look how bad it is.
I assume you're a fan of sniffing out the tailpipe?
 
Integer:
I suppose you're a fan of sniffing the exhaust pipe?
There's a lot more than carbon dioxide coming out of the exhaust pipe.
 
Carbon dioxide (carbon dioxide, CO2) plays a major role in animal and human life, as it is a physiological stimulant of the respiratory centre. A decrease in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the inhaled air does not pose a significant risk to the body, as the necessary level of partial pressure of this gas in the blood is ensured by regulation of the acid-base balance. The increased concentration of carbon dioxide in the air has a negative effect on the animal organism. When large concentrations of carbon dioxide are inhaled, redox processes are disrupted and carbon dioxide accumulates in the blood, which leads to excitation of the respiratory centre. This causes breathing to become more frequent and deeper. The accumulation of carbon dioxide in the blood does not make breathing faster, but slows or even stops it. Therefore, rooms for birds need a constant supply of outside air in much larger amounts (per 1 kg of weight) than for mammals.

Source: http://www.activestudy.info/gazovyj-sostav-vozdushnoj-sredy-i-vliyanie-ego-na-organizm-zhivotnyx/ © Faculty of Zootechnics, MSHA
Газовый состав воздушной среды и влияние его на организм животных
  • www.activestudy.info
Атмосферный воздух представляет собой физическую смесь азота, кислорода, углекислого газа (двуокиси углерода), аргона и других инертных газов. В сухом атмосферном воздухе содержатся: кислорода — 20,95%, азота — 78,09%, углекислого газа — 0,03%. В небольших количествах представлены аргон, гелий, неон, криптон, водород, ксенон и др. Кроме...
 
Also, in case anyone didn't know. Pure oxygen cannot be breathed in.
 
Integer:
In birds, the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the blood does not make breathing faster, but causes it to slow down and even stop.
It is now clear why bird falls into ventilation ducts occur.
 
 
They are mushrooms.
Ученые обнаружили, что, возможно, грибы обладают разумом
Ученые обнаружили, что, возможно, грибы обладают разумом
  • www.km.ru
Что такое грибы? Они сочетают в себе качества растений и животных, превращают насекомых в «зомби» и воздействуют на мозг человека. Без грибов не может существовать большинство мировых экосистем. Некоторые ученые полагают, что эти микроорганизмы обладают разумом. Но так ли это на самом деле? Грибы стали одними из первых живых организмов...
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