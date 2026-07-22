Interesting and Humour - page 2363
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И ?
There were pictures, like a demotivator. I took it to mean: look how bad it is.
I suppose you're a fan of sniffing the exhaust pipe?
Source: http://www.activestudy.info/gazovyj-sostav-vozdushnoj-sredy-i-vliyanie-ego-na-organizm-zhivotnyx/ © Faculty of Zootechnics, MSHA
In birds, the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the blood does not make breathing faster, but causes it to slow down and even stop.