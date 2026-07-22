Interesting and Humour - page 3901

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Дмитрий:

Where are you from? What city?

From Paris (second from the left if anything, but not a horse):


 
Sergey Golubev:

I think the staging is to boost NTV's ratings, and if it's staged it's a failure because NTV isn't the same anymore, so that in reality everyone would believe it.
:)

You can understand later. If there's a trial, it's not a production. If there's no trial...

 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

From Paris (second from the left if anything, but not a horse):


It's not even close to Alyosha Popovich...

 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

From Paris (second from the left if anything, but not a horse):



Ahhh, is that the Chelyabinsk region village of Paris? 2,050 km. from Ukraine?

Well, then of course - there's nothing to eat in Ukraine, eep....

 
Alexey Viktorov:

An acquaintance of mine promised to bring lard, but they confiscated everything at the border. They say a strategic product is banned from the country. Or is it only forbidden to Russia?


nonsense, about a strategic product.

that's how people believe all sorts of people they know, and then generalise.....


If anything, meat, tinned meat, milk are banned at any border...

 
Sergey Golubev:

I think the staging is to boost NTV's ratings, and if it's staged it's a failure because NTV isn't the same anymore, so that in reality everyone would believe it.
:)

I think it corresponds to reality.



I like the comment below the video:
Victim of propaganda hit propaganda, paradox
 
Дмитрий:

What 'major European city' do you live in?

What dossiers are you collecting).
 
khorosh:
What dossiers are you collecting).
On the peacemaker is going to post:))))
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

From Paris (second from the left if anything, but not a horse):


Have the Cossacks taken Paris again?
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
The Peacemaker is going to post:))))

Oh, you know about the Peacemaker? What's he in for - he's harmless.

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