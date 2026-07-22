Interesting and Humour - page 3901
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Where are you from? What city?
From Paris (second from the left if anything, but not a horse):
I think the staging is to boost NTV's ratings, and if it's staged it's a failure because NTV isn't the same anymore, so that in reality everyone would believe it.
:)
You can understand later. If there's a trial, it's not a production. If there's no trial...
From Paris (second from the left if anything, but not a horse):
It's not even close to Alyosha Popovich...
From Paris (second from the left if anything, but not a horse):
Ahhh, is that the Chelyabinsk region village of Paris? 2,050 km. from Ukraine?
Well, then of course - there's nothing to eat in Ukraine, eep....
An acquaintance of mine promised to bring lard, but they confiscated everything at the border. They say a strategic product is banned from the country. Or is it only forbidden to Russia?
nonsense, about a strategic product.
that's how people believe all sorts of people they know, and then generalise.....
If anything, meat, tinned meat, milk are banned at any border...
I think the staging is to boost NTV's ratings, and if it's staged it's a failure because NTV isn't the same anymore, so that in reality everyone would believe it.
:)
I like the comment below the video:
Victim of propaganda hit propaganda, paradox
What 'major European city' do you live in?
What dossiers are you collecting).
From Paris (second from the left if anything, but not a horse):
The Peacemaker is going to post:))))
Oh, you know about the Peacemaker? What's he in for - he's harmless.