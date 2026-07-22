Interesting and Humour - page 1113
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From the text, it looks like both parties have found each other - the bank and the client have found each other.
If the wrong card, why sign for it?
Doesn't the application state what needs to be done?
The bank's rates for card transactions are closed to customers?
And if you don't trust banks, why does the money system even exist ... they asked for my passport ... i gave it to them ... they are honest :) They took a copy of my passport... ...they put them somewhere... It's not the money that hurts me...
It is good that bitcoins can be discussed here and it does not violate forum rules. Because it is not money, it is not an asset and not a stock exchange)))
A continuation of the Russian bank theme. Today's.
I go to the bank...
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Two weeks passed.
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Except that it's kind of embarrassing to spam your thread and open a new one...
Nah, it's okay, it's just like humor.)
Do Russian banks charge for services in dollars?
Yes.
I got upset after that interview about the slaves, etc. - But I didn't watch it all the way through and turned it off when they started discussing experiments with cats.
Yes.
I got upset after that interview about the slaves, etc. - I didn't watch it till the end, though - I turned it off when they started discussing experiments with cats.
The bad words aren't locked up
So it's about slaves... those who have $10 million can live forever. And have clones, for organs... And if those clones can be taught to feed themselves(like give them a piece of their brains), they will be slaves. So you and I won't be needed any more...
We're not needed. I felt sorry for the cats... so I turned off the TV in the middle of the interview.
Continuing the theme of wikipedia
there's a poll here http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Википедия:Опросы/ответные_действия_на_блокировку_страниц_Википедии_государством#.D0.9F.D1.80.D0.BE.D1.82.D0.B8.D0.B2_9
this is the answer
caution profanity