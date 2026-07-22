Interesting and Humour - page 1624
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Maybe it's not for thinking? )
Hare.
A lot of thinking .
Didn't get it.
Gea
Good night
It's a good thing we have Vladimir Wolfowitz.
Why isn't he our president?
In the first photo, they hastily mirrored the cat so that its pose corresponded to the position of the iron. You should have mirrored the photo itself, and put the cat on as it is. Otherwise, the montage is immediately visible - on the other pictures he has a white spot on his face on the right, and on the first one - on the left.