Interesting and Humour - page 1624

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tol64:
Maybe it's not for thinking? )
What is it for ?
 
Mischek:

Hare.

A lot of thinking .

Didn't get it.

Fructorian. There's a peach in my head.
 

Gea

 

Good night


 
 
An old English lord comes to the doctor. - You know doctor, I married a pretty young lady six months ago, but she can't get pregnant, any advice? - How old are you, sir? - 75. - And, your wife? - She's 25. - Take your wife, hire a young secretary and go on a trip on your yacht for two to three months. You know, the sea air can do wonders. Six months later, the old lord shows up at the doctor's. - Thank you very much, Doctor! The sea air really does work wonders! My wife is pregnant! - Hmm, and how is the young secretary? - asks the doctor. - You know she's pregnant too! The sea air is a miracle!!!
 

It's a good thing we have Vladimir Wolfowitz.

Why isn't he our president?

[Deleted]  



 
peripatetikos:


In the first photo, they hastily mirrored the cat so that its pose corresponded to the position of the iron. You should have mirrored the photo itself, and put the cat on as it is. Otherwise you can see the editing - in the other pictures he has a white spot on his face on the right, and on the first picture - on the left.
 
artmedia70:
In the first photo, they hastily mirrored the cat so that its pose corresponded to the position of the iron. You should have mirrored the photo itself, and put the cat on as it is. Otherwise, the montage is immediately visible - on the other pictures he has a white spot on his face on the right, and on the first one - on the left.
That's how cats are, that's cheating
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