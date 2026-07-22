Interesting and Humour - page 4551

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

Well, I'm old now, I spent my youth in Gangster St. Petersburg, where it was important not to show off, but to get out of the joint alive. Everyone had guns, the cops didn't care. So four dancers, four lookouts. It wasn't a question of who was more showy.

...

You don't appreciate yourself... Lech - IMHO - enough with the lyrics!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Let's get back to "our sheep" - scalper, conditions, entry - exit, everything else. The benefits on the entry... etc.

We have to...

P.S. Put yourself on tnt -- Dancing. MAYBE TATIANA WILL CHECK IT OUT! Have you thought about it? It's about "cranky"...

:-) ALL GUD AND VERI VELL. WAITING.

 
Vladimir Tkach:
There's a separate thread about oop. Please go there.

must have been mixed up because now it looks like "interesting and humorous" ;)

 
Yeah, you don't walk here, you walk there, or the snow will hit your head...
 

here...

5845

 
transcendreamer:

some kind of unbelievable super manoeuvrability

new video from this author, came out an hour ago


the helicopter is now quite modest, but the maneuvers are the same.... apparently, it's not the technique, but the hands?

;)

 
Igor Makanu:

new video from this author, came out an hour ago


the helicopter is now quite modest, but the maneuvers are the same.... apparently it's not the technique, but the hands?

;)

Looks like the unit has a gyroscope and the propeller blade angle of attack is automatically adjusted depending on the position of the hull (very much adjustable). See from the 35th second onwards, it's downwind of the propeller taking off.

It even looks like the angle of attack could be different on different sides of the propeller, it could be hovering vertically and lifting power is needed, so one side of the propeller creates lifting power and the tail rotor maintains balance.

I guess.

A perfect practical implementation of the theory of automatic control.

 
A real dragonfly. Or maybe even cooler.))
 
Uladzimir Izerski:
A real dragonfly. Or maybe even cooler.))
the best fly fishers.
Почему муху так сложно прихлопнуть?
Почему муху так сложно прихлопнуть?
  • m.habr.com
Попробуйте прихлопнуть муху, и вскоре вы убедитесь, что она быстрее вас. Намного быстрее. Но каким же образом эти крохотные существа с их мельчайшим мозгом так легко нас обманывают? Вы, вероятно, размышляли об этом, после того, как бегали за мухой по всему дому, размахивая тапком, и раз за разом неудачно им хлопая. Как она так быстро...
 
Andrey Dik:
the best fly fishers.

Interestingly, a meat fly can fly calmly, but when stressed it turns on afterburner.

There's a toggle switch hidden somewhere).

The fly lands calmly on the ceiling and moves along it. Turns on the gyroscope and disables gravity.)

 
Do you want a real joke? Once upon a time on the MQL4 forum we solved a problem about flies. I don't even remember what conclusion we came to. So I would like to take part in solving it again. The problem: A jar weighing half a kilogram contains 1 kilogram of flies. If all of them simultaneously fly up and hit their heads on the lid of the jar, will the jar jump up? Let's assume that the lid will not be blown off :)
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