Interesting and Humour - page 4551
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Well, I'm old now, I spent my youth in Gangster St. Petersburg, where it was important not to show off, but to get out of the joint alive. Everyone had guns, the cops didn't care. So four dancers, four lookouts. It wasn't a question of who was more showy....
You don't appreciate yourself... Lech - IMHO - enough with the lyrics!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Let's get back to "our sheep" - scalper, conditions, entry - exit, everything else. The benefits on the entry... etc.
We have to...
P.S. Put yourself on tnt -- Dancing. MAYBE TATIANA WILL CHECK IT OUT! Have you thought about it? It's about "cranky"...
:-) ALL GUD AND VERI VELL. WAITING.
There's a separate thread about oop. Please go there.
must have been mixed up because now it looks like "interesting and humorous" ;)
here...
some kind of unbelievable super manoeuvrability
new video from this author, came out an hour ago
the helicopter is now quite modest, but the maneuvers are the same.... apparently, it's not the technique, but the hands?
;)
new video from this author, came out an hour ago
the helicopter is now quite modest, but the maneuvers are the same.... apparently it's not the technique, but the hands?
;)
Looks like the unit has a gyroscope and the propeller blade angle of attack is automatically adjusted depending on the position of the hull (very much adjustable). See from the 35th second onwards, it's downwind of the propeller taking off.
It even looks like the angle of attack could be different on different sides of the propeller, it could be hovering vertically and lifting power is needed, so one side of the propeller creates lifting power and the tail rotor maintains balance.
I guess.
A perfect practical implementation of the theory of automatic control.
A real dragonfly. Or maybe even cooler.))
the best fly fishers.
Interestingly, a meat fly can fly calmly, but when stressed it turns on afterburner.
There's a toggle switch hidden somewhere).
The fly lands calmly on the ceiling and moves along it. Turns on the gyroscope and disables gravity.)