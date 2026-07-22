Interesting and Humour - page 1090
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3 billion quid? Abramovich's yacht seemed to be worth 1.5.
Who knows?
Gotta get the news out of the way.
According tothe wiki, the eclipse was worth less than a billion http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eclipse_
Less than 1 billion EUR.
Abramovich is out of porthttp://www.marinetraffic.com/ais/ru/default.aspx?zoom=10&mmsi=310593000¢erx=-74.00423¢ery=40.76928
Probably going to intercept, sink the hell out of it )
On the Eclipse.
Additional equipment and fittings on the vessel
mini-submarine with seating for 12;
missile warning system;
bulletproof windows;
two helicopters with take-off pads and hangars;
Well, then show me a screenshot of the number 0.
There's a lot of differentials, spire, shade tree, branch on tree, man, tile on walkway, birds.
I can only find 4 at a time.
show me at least one.
There you are again ((
"The stake has a sponge on it, start over."
What do you mean, show me one?
I found 6 (six) and listed them.
But when generating pictures, not all are active and I could not find five in one generation
at least show me one.
http://mischekjournal.livejournal.com/134608.html