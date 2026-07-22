Interesting and Humour - page 1090

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Mathemat:
3 billion quid? Abramovich's yacht seemed to be worth 1.5.

Who knows?

Gotta get the news out of the way.

According tothe wiki, the eclipse was worth less than a billion http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eclipse_

 
 
Mischek: the eclipse was worth less than a billion http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eclipse_
Less than 1 billion EUR.
 
Mathemat:
Less than 1 billion EUR.
Yes, I didn't notice
 

Abramovich is out of porthttp://www.marinetraffic.com/ais/ru/default.aspx?zoom=10&mmsi=310593000¢erx=-74.00423¢ery=40.76928

Probably going to intercept, sink the hell out of it )

On the Eclipse.

Additional equipment and fittings on the vessel
mini-submarine with seating for 12;
missile warning system;
bulletproof windows;
two helicopters with take-off pads and hangars;

 
Mischek:

Well, then show me a screenshot of the number 0.

There's a lot of differentials, spire, shade tree, branch on tree, man, tile on walkway, birds.

I can only find 4 at a time.

at least show me one.
 
abolk:
show me at least one.

There you are again ((

"The stake has a sponge on it, start over."

What do you mean, show me one?

I found 6 (six) and listed them.

But when generating pictures, not all are active and I could not find five in one generation

 
abolk:
at least show me one.
Get on with it, explain why Opera has a penguin and Chrome has a goathttp://bytebuster463.livejournal.com/733415.html
 
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