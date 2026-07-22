Interesting and Humour - page 4963

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https://youtu.be/NMaRxb7vXH4
Короткометражный фильм «2050» / Фантастическая комедия
Короткометражный фильм «2050» / Фантастическая комедия
  • 2021.12.13
  • www.youtube.com
Российский короткометражный фильм победитель 19 международных (Великобритания, Австралия, Бразилия, Норвегия, Дания, Италия) и российских кинофестивалей. Уча...
 

😁

 
kindergarten.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

It reminds me of Shahov's line "people are as evil as prosecutors" )


The context is slightly different, though.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Give me some examples of the past data informing about future price movement

Alexander Ivanov, 2022.02.28 04:31

Hi!

When a hunter comes to the forest or the taiga, he first studies the beast's tracks and its behaviour.

Then he finds the "pattern", i.e. where and why the animal often walks, and sets the trap there.

And so here.

:))



Yeah... Notice at the beginning of the seventh minute, he says, "Brake pads are good, of course. "They're good for the UAZ, but they should be good for the wolf... I couldn't believe my ears at first, so I rewound...
 

I'm curious about one thing. Yes, I think I'm not the only one.

There's a TV channel called RBC. They regularly show a crawl line there. This ticker has a thing that shows the name of a currency pair, its rate and percentage. For example, in the screenshot below, it says USD/RUB 84.89 -0.42% on the bottom left. It is clear that the price of this trading instrument has fallen by 0.42%. I'm curious, on what value are these percentages taken? I couldn't find any information on the Internet. Maybe someone can give some insight into this question? How is this value calculated, which now = - 0.42%?


 

If the price has fallen by 0.42% and now = 84.89, the result is that 84.89 is 100-0.42 = 99.58% of the full price. In this case, the full, 100% price = 84. 89*100/99.58 = 85.248.

Open the terminal, select the currency pair UsdRub on D1 and look at the opening price of the day. 84,6577. High of the day = 84.6591. In general, it is not clear, where 85,248 is coming from. Where is the truth?

 
Vitaly Murlenko #:

I'm curious about one thing. Yes, I think I'm not the only one.

There's a TV channel called RBC. They regularly show a crawl line there. This ticker has a thing that shows the name of a currency pair, its rate and percentage. For example, in the screenshot below, USD/RUB 84.89 -0.42% is shown at the bottom left. It is clear that the price of this trading instrument has fallen by 0.42%. I'm curious, on what value are these percentages taken? I couldn't find any information on the Internet. Maybe someone can give some insight into this question? How is this value calculated, which now = - 0.42%?


Usually it is based on the close price of the previous trading day.

You can google "close priceof the trading day".

 
There you go )))
Российские порнозвезды остались без денег и подписчиков из-за событий на Украине
Российские порнозвезды остались без денег и подписчиков из-за событий на Украине
  • www.cnews.ru
Великобритания решила отомстить России за спецоперацию на Украине и в качестве объекта мести выбрала порнозвезд. Лондонский портал OnlyFans заблокировал счета российских девушек и запретил им выводить деньги с них. Для многих из них это единственный способ заработка. После череды жалоб доступ к деньгам был восстановлен, но надолго ли –...
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:
Oh, yeah? ) ))

swift, sanctions are nonsense, here's the real kick

below the belt, that's too much!


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