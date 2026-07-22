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It reminds me of Shahov's line "people are as evil as prosecutors" )
The context is slightly different, though.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Give me some examples of the past data informing about future price movement
Alexander Ivanov, 2022.02.28 04:31
Hi!
When a hunter comes to the forest or the taiga, he first studies the beast's tracks and its behaviour.
Then he finds the "pattern", i.e. where and why the animal often walks, and sets the trap there.
And so here.
:))
I'm curious about one thing. Yes, I think I'm not the only one.
There's a TV channel called RBC. They regularly show a crawl line there. This ticker has a thing that shows the name of a currency pair, its rate and percentage. For example, in the screenshot below, it says USD/RUB 84.89 -0.42% on the bottom left. It is clear that the price of this trading instrument has fallen by 0.42%. I'm curious, on what value are these percentages taken? I couldn't find any information on the Internet. Maybe someone can give some insight into this question? How is this value calculated, which now = - 0.42%?
If the price has fallen by 0.42% and now = 84.89, the result is that 84.89 is 100-0.42 = 99.58% of the full price. In this case, the full, 100% price = 84. 89*100/99.58 = 85.248.
Open the terminal, select the currency pair UsdRub on D1 and look at the opening price of the day. 84,6577. High of the day = 84.6591. In general, it is not clear, where 85,248 is coming from. Where is the truth?
I'm curious about one thing. Yes, I think I'm not the only one.
There's a TV channel called RBC. They regularly show a crawl line there. This ticker has a thing that shows the name of a currency pair, its rate and percentage. For example, in the screenshot below, USD/RUB 84.89 -0.42% is shown at the bottom left. It is clear that the price of this trading instrument has fallen by 0.42%. I'm curious, on what value are these percentages taken? I couldn't find any information on the Internet. Maybe someone can give some insight into this question? How is this value calculated, which now = - 0.42%?
Usually it is based on the close price of the previous trading day.
You can google "close priceof the trading day".
Oh, yeah? ) ))
swift, sanctions are nonsense, here's the real kick
below the belt, that's too much!