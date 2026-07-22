Interesting and Humour - page 3187
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You've been summoned by a hobgoblin :)
?
You've been summoned by a hobgoblin :)
?
:)
I was joking.
:)
By the way, here's an explanation about artists - why some are realists and others abstractionists:
http://www.vokrugsveta.ru/vs/article/7046/
For example
In the ru part, they post dissent publicly (more freedom, but more bans), and in the english part less publicly (less freedom, but less bans) - often they click on the "complaint" link. In the Kit part, no one bothers at all, and there are almost no bans there.
For example
In the ru part, they post dissent publicly (more freedom, but more bans), and in the english part less publicly (less freedom, but less bans) - often they click on the "complaint" link. In the Kit part, no one bothers at all, and there are almost no bans there.
That's right. What's the chinese got to do with it? They are used to being shot at the drop of a hat. So they do not even bother.)
That's right. What's the Chinese got to do with it? They are used to being shot at the drop of a hat. So they don't even bother.)
I remember posting a link to an article and a couple of photos of a Chinese artist in the humor thread. The link to his official website, the artist is already dead, all in Chinese.
The immediate question (in Chinese) is "What country?". And the artist is from Hong Kong... I wrote - "Hong Kong / China" ... it's fine, the answer is satisfactory...
Here's the opening of the free economic zone in Shanghai, so they are very hopeful in the Chinese section there that forex will be allowed (as they say - allowed in mainland China). If it will be like they want it to be, then the Chinese part of the forum will go up a lot and will be one of the main parts of the forum.
And then it will not be necessary to learn English ...
...
They have opened a free economic zone in Shanghai and they are really hoping in the Chinese section that forex will be allowed (as they say - allowed in mainland China). If it will be like they want it to be, then the Chinese part of the forum will go up a lot and will be one of the main parts of the forum.
And then it will not be necessary to learn English ...
and buy a keyboard like this:
Otherwise, to switch fonts, post them in English, then in Russian, and constantly ... I'm not a robot... There are days when I don't type anything in Russian... Very confusing to remember all the switching and so on... It's better to have different computers separated by language...
Earthquake Ukraine 07.08.2016 11:15