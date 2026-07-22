Interesting and Humour - page 1520
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Bitch, somebody spooked me.
The orbit of asteroid J002E3, which passed close to Earth in 2002-2003 and then suddenly flew back
I don't think it was an asteroid at all.
It was aliens.
They looked at us, thought, and... went home.
Neologisms.
How many evil people there are on the planet (