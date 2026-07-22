Interesting and Humour - page 1716
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Snowflakes
http://www.boredpanda.com/snowflake-macro-photography-diy-alexey-kljatov/
In ten years' time, the company should be one of the world's top five competitors.
I don't believe in fairy tales).
(click for animation)
(click for animation)
What else are hedgehogs for?
I'm told there is a custom in Ukrainian villages to eat hedgehogs at weddings.
Maybe that's a lie.
Few people know that the "D" in the abbreviation "DTP" stands for "two".
If it was so great, why did it all collapse with a bang?
Two chicks getting laid
http://mamed.com.ua/catalog/cold_smoker/eko-koptilnja-dlja-kholodnoho-kopchenija-proq-eco-smoker.html