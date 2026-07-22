Interesting and Humour - page 1716

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[Deleted]  
"Russian Post is being reformed

In ten years' time, the company should be one of the world's top five competitors.

I don't believe in fairy tales).

 

(click for animation)

[Deleted]  
i_logic:

(click for animation)

Super.)
 
MetaDriver:
What else are hedgehogs for?

I'm told there is a custom in Ukrainian villages to eat hedgehogs at weddings.

Maybe that's a lie.

 
Yoschik:


Few people know that the "D" in the abbreviation "DTP" stands for "two".


L Two chicks getting laid
 
peripatetikos:
If it was so great, why did it all collapse with a bang?
Putin
 
trora:
Two chicks getting laid
I think the DTP reads differently.
 
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