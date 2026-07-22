Interesting and Humour - page 1664

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newdigital:

the cat ... and the one who took the picture - she's also a trainer, so she takes original pictures. Really - she's a dog person I'm sorry ...

Is "doggy girl" a swear word? :)))

 

Correlation. Activity of agents during the "aggravation" period in the forum


 
Silent:

Correlation. Activity of agents during the "aggravation" period in the forum

It correlates with the full moon too. ))
 
 

Please help me solve a crossword puzzle (5th grade English)

Things you like to do for your pleasure. A five-letter word, third letter b.

Getting together with people. A 5-letter word, second letter r.

 
first hobby
 
joo:

Getting together with people. A five-letter word, second letter r.

group

 
second ... I would call it a party (like having a beer together ...), but if it's 5th grade ... and the second r, maybe order... although I'm not sure...
 
joo:

Please help me solve a crossword puzzle (5th grade English)

Things you like to do for your pleasure. A five-letter word, third letter b.

Getting together with people. A five-letter word, second letter r.

http://otvety.google.ru/otvety/thread?tid=2b6a32aa686efabf
 
Yes, that's right - group
1...165716581659166016611662166316641665166616671668166916701671...4979
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