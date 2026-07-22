Interesting and Humour - page 2705

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Anatoli Kazharski:
We could pile it up and send it to Mars. Only let them pay for the engines. )))
The phone was first invented by the American Bell, not the Russian Popov....
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

The budget of one American city, New York, exceeded the GDP of the entire Russian Federation in 2015.....
 
Дмитрий:
The telephone was first invented by the American Bell, not the Russian Popov....

How about this? ))

The telephone was first invented by the American Popov, not the Russian Bell....

 
Дмитрий:
The budget of one American city, New York, exceeded the GDP of the entire Russian Federation in 2015.....

Here's McCartney ))

 
Дмитрий:
You'll be blowing in your slippers from under the bench. )))
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Here's McCartney.)

Seriously. New York's budget for this year is just over a trillion dollars. The Russian government's GDP for this year is less than that.

Are you offended? Well, it's not my fault...

 
Дмитрий:

Seriously. New York's budget for this year is just over a trillion dollars. The Russian government's GDP for this year is less than that.

Are you offended? Well, it's not my fault...

one more McCartney ))


 
Дмитрий:

offended? Well, it's not my fault...

No, it's not. You're the one who's offended. It's short-circuited. What's the rest of the manual say? ))
 
Дмитрий:
The telephone was first invented by the American Bell, not the Russian Popov....
Well... the German patriots have a different opinion on the matter, they believe that F. Reis invented the telephone.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Well... the German patriots have a different opinion on the matter, they believe that F. Reiss invented the telephone.
Didn't know that - I'll have to Google that.
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