Interesting and Humour - page 2705
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We could pile it up and send it to Mars. Only let them pay for the engines. )))
The telephone was first invented by the American Bell, not the Russian Popov....
How about this? ))
The telephone was first invented by the American Popov, not the Russian Bell....
The budget of one American city, New York, exceeded the GDP of the entire Russian Federation in 2015.....
Here's McCartney ))
Here's McCartney.)
Seriously. New York's budget for this year is just over a trillion dollars. The Russian government's GDP for this year is less than that.
Are you offended? Well, it's not my fault...
Seriously. New York's budget for this year is just over a trillion dollars. The Russian government's GDP for this year is less than that.
Are you offended? Well, it's not my fault...
one more McCartney ))
offended? Well, it's not my fault...
The telephone was first invented by the American Bell, not the Russian Popov....
Well... the German patriots have a different opinion on the matter, they believe that F. Reiss invented the telephone.