Interesting and Humour - page 4039

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khorosh:
What concepts have I confused? Explain it to me more clearly.
google was banned from the wiki?
Why you think I am or may be a helpdesk is unclear.

With respect.
 
Andrey Kisselyov:
Google's been banned from the wiki?
Why you think I am or may be a reference bureau is unclear.

Respectfully.

or has anyone lost their memory? Why are you making fun of me? The meaning of the word "psychic" has long been known to all; there's no need to make a show of it. By the way, here's a juicy question for you.

 
Andrey Kisselyov:
google banned on wiki no exit?
why you think i am or could be a help desk is unclear.

Respectfully.
If you cannot have a normal conversation with a person without making a fool of yourself, then you are as much of a psychologist as I am Count Tolstoy).
 
khorosh:
If you're a psychologist, maybe you're also psychic and probably wish the flies would die and get out of the flat).

Maybe we've got a koozie here. I don't know if he's been convicted or not?

 
Andrey Kisselyov:
...


P.S. As for me personally, I won't expand on my capabilities and abilities, think of them as being within the statistical average.

Guaranteed lower.

Subjective reality is primary. What follows is pure physics of distortion.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Is it possible that kuzya has come to see us? I don't know if he was convicted or not?

He's sitting there complaining that the inmates there are hurting him.)
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

or has anyone lost their memory? Why are you making fun of me? The meaning of the word "psychic" has long been known to all; there's no need to make a show of it. Speaking of which, here's a naughty question.

The socially accepted meaning doesn't always correspond to reality.

Respectfully.
 
Andrew Petras:

Subjective reality is primary.

for each individual individually, depending on his or her point of view.

respectfully.

 
Andrey Kisselyov:
the accepted meaning in society, does not always correspond to reality.

With respect.

tin))

[Deleted]  

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