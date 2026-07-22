Interesting and Humour - page 4039
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What concepts have I confused? Explain it to me more clearly.
Why you think I am or may be a helpdesk is unclear.
With respect.
Google's been banned from the wiki?
Why you think I am or may be a reference bureau is unclear.
Respectfully.
or has anyone lost their memory? Why are you making fun of me? The meaning of the word "psychic" has long been known to all; there's no need to make a show of it. By the way, here's a juicy question for you.
google banned on wiki no exit?
why you think i am or could be a help desk is unclear.
Respectfully.
If you're a psychologist, maybe you're also psychic and probably wish the flies would die and get out of the flat).
Maybe we've got a koozie here. I don't know if he's been convicted or not?
...
P.S. As for me personally, I won't expand on my capabilities and abilities, think of them as being within the statistical average.
Guaranteed lower.
Subjective reality is primary. What follows is pure physics of distortion.
Is it possible that kuzya has come to see us? I don't know if he was convicted or not?
or has anyone lost their memory? Why are you making fun of me? The meaning of the word "psychic" has long been known to all; there's no need to make a show of it. Speaking of which, here's a naughty question.
Respectfully.
Subjective reality is primary.
for each individual individually, depending on his or her point of view.
respectfully.
the accepted meaning in society, does not always correspond to reality.
With respect.
tin))
.