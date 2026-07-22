Interesting and Humour - page 2980

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Alexandr Saprykin:

It's not about propaganda, it's just that I'm actually nice)

No, not the north. Southern Urals. Orenburg.

Closest acquaintances are 350 km away.

We're all good, only we're chronically unlucky.

I had my car repaired today. The thread on the bolt blew out. A man I don't know approached me. We talked about this and that. He says, "Come on, I think I've got one. I really do. You won't get lost!

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

The closest people you know are 350 km away.

We're all good, we're just chronically unlucky.

I was fixing the car today. A thread had broken off a bolt. A complete stranger came up and we talked about this and that. He says, "Come on, I think I've got one. I really do. You won't get lost!

It's an accident. Last winter I was driving along the motorway, my car got twisted and thrown into a ditch in a snowdrift. I was stuck for almost an hour in a blizzard and minus 40 degrees below zero - no one stopped, although there were plenty of cars. Only when I gave up everything and went into the car to warm up, a man stopped and actually chested the UAZ that was passing by and pulled the car onto the road.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

...the car twisted and was thrown into a ditch in a snowdrift. I stood for almost an hour in a snowstorm and minus 40 - no one stopped, although there were plenty of cars...

When the roads are bad and people passing by are indifferent, you should choose a good, powerful domestic car.

The T-90 is your right choice!
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
When the roads are bad and people passing by are indifferent, you have to choose a good, powerful domestic machine.

The T-90 is your right choice!

Indeed:
slippers are not afraid of mud

 
instead of a joke
 
 
 
 
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В «Робокассе» приостановлены платежи в пользу физлиц и предпринимателей
В «Робокассе» приостановлены платежи в пользу физлиц и предпринимателей
  • bankir.ru
Агрегатор онлайн-платежей «Робокасса» сообщил в пятницу о приостановке приема платежей в пользу ИП и физических лиц. Причиной ограничения стало предписание Центробанка об ограничении расчетов с ИП и физлицами, полученное партнером – расчетной небанковской кредитной организацией (РНКО) РИБ. Как сообщают «Ведомости», сейчас «Робокасса» может...
 
Server Muradasilov:
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The nuts are tightening, for goodness sake)
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