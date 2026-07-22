Interesting and Humour - page 2980
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It's not about propaganda, it's just that I'm actually nice)
No, not the north. Southern Urals. Orenburg.
Closest acquaintances are 350 km away.
We're all good, only we're chronically unlucky.
I had my car repaired today. The thread on the bolt blew out. A man I don't know approached me. We talked about this and that. He says, "Come on, I think I've got one. I really do. You won't get lost!
The closest people you know are 350 km away.
We're all good, we're just chronically unlucky.
I was fixing the car today. A thread had broken off a bolt. A complete stranger came up and we talked about this and that. He says, "Come on, I think I've got one. I really do. You won't get lost!
It's an accident. Last winter I was driving along the motorway, my car got twisted and thrown into a ditch in a snowdrift. I was stuck for almost an hour in a blizzard and minus 40 degrees below zero - no one stopped, although there were plenty of cars. Only when I gave up everything and went into the car to warm up, a man stopped and actually chested the UAZ that was passing by and pulled the car onto the road.
...the car twisted and was thrown into a ditch in a snowdrift. I stood for almost an hour in a snowstorm and minus 40 - no one stopped, although there were plenty of cars...
The T-90 is your right choice!
When the roads are bad and people passing by are indifferent, you have to choose a good, powerful domestic machine.
The T-90 is your right choice!
Indeed:
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