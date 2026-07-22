Interesting and Humour - page 1059
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outside the format of the branch.
is this an offer to argue ?
Photographer Angelo Merendino shot a stunning photo series of his wife Jennifer's battle with breast cancer. He called it "The battle we didn't choose".
- Who wants to learn how to French kiss! I can publish a cool article!
- What's there to learn? Lower lip to the space bar, upper lip to the number 6. And then with your tongue type 100 times "maenotipre"
In the famous Star Trek series, spaceships that roamed the universe were powered by engines that warped space. More than half a century later, the news of the discovery of the theoretical possibility of developing such an engine appeared on the website of NASA. However, for the practical implementation of the open principle to overcome many problems.
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"Simply put, you have to annihilate the planet in some way."
Right here.
3D drawings on asphalt by Kurt Wenner