Interesting and Humour - page 533

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C-4: No, I'd rather have a clean atom than dirty energy like that.
Dirty atom. Can you explain what hydroelectric power plant has to do with solar energy?
 

Colleagues, just imagine for a moment that Russian gas suddenly became unclaimed. And oil is down to $30.

Trouble...

 

 
 

The social norm for housing and utilities services will be established

Anything above the minimum consumption rate will be charged at higher rates

 
Mischek:

The social norm for housing and utilities services will be established

Anything above the minimum consumption rate will be charged at higher rates

Well, we won't be the only ones to blame...
 
 

 
Mischek:

Social norms will be set for housing and utilities services

Anything above the minimum consumption rate will be charged at higher rates

I don't know what the government is up to again, they are putting beggars on the streets and now they are ready to impose a double tax on able-bodied people
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