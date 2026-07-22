Interesting and Humour - page 533
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Colleagues, just imagine for a moment that Russian gas suddenly became unclaimed. And oil is down to $30.
Trouble...
The social norm for housing and utilities services will be established
Anything above the minimum consumption rate will be charged at higher rates
The social norm for housing and utilities services will be established
Anything above the minimum consumption rate will be charged at higher rates
Social norms will be set for housing and utilities services
Anything above the minimum consumption rate will be charged at higher rates