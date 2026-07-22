Interesting and Humour - page 1958

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artmedia70:
I'm sure she'll starve to death. The cat will turn her into a soup kit for himself. No way he'll come to me. Hey, urchin, why don't you show a little humanity?

He's kind of shown up, but he's afraid the dog will actually come to live with him.

 

Sophia Loren at the Kremlin Palace, 1965



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Good morning

 
Contender:

He's kind of shown, but he's afraid the doggie will actually show up to live with him.

May I ask why I should be afraid?
 
Yoschik:
May I ask why I should be afraid?
I have no idea. You explain it to us.
 
Contender:
I have no idea. You explain it to us.
You don't seem to care what you write.)
 
Yoschik:
You don't seem to care what you write)

It's you who doesn't care.

 
Contender:

You're the one who doesn't care.

No one here cares
 
Armen:
No one here cares.

I do care.

What's wrong?

 
artmedia70:

I care.

What's wrong?

For once you've decided to look for meaning.)
 
Armen:
For once you've decided to look for meaning.)
The whole point is the meaninglessness of the very essence of meaning.
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