Interesting and Humour - page 1958
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I'm sure she'll starve to death. The cat will turn her into a soup kit for himself. No way he'll come to me. Hey, urchin, why don't you show a little humanity?
He's kind of shown up, but he's afraid the dog will actually come to live with him.
Sophia Loren at the Kremlin Palace, 1965
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Good morning
He's kind of shown, but he's afraid the doggie will actually show up to live with him.
May I ask why I should be afraid?
I have no idea. You explain it to us.
You don't seem to care what you write)
It's you who doesn't care.
You're the one who doesn't care.
No one here cares.
I do care.
What's wrong?
I care.
What's wrong?
For once you've decided to look for meaning.)