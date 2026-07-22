Interesting and Humour - page 1309
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http://zakazat-killera.com/
Oh, come on, for fuck's sake.
What the hell is this?!
Oh, come on, for fuck's sake.
What is this, anyway?!
))
a way to improve detection rates
Elvis Presley - My way
))
a way to improve disclosure
Yeah, well, why bother? Just hire a hit man and it's done.
Well, it could be reversed.
Then it'd be a hat for sure.)
For some reason I think this is viral advertising for AUDI.
Good night