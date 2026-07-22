Interesting and Humour - page 1309

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notused:
http://zakazat-killera.com/

Oh, come on, for fuck's sake.

What the hell is this?!

 
sumkin75:

Oh, come on, for fuck's sake.

What is this, anyway?!

))

a way to improve detection rates

 

Elvis Presley - My way


 
 
Mischek:

))

a way to improve disclosure

Yeah, why bother - just hire a hit man and you're good to go.
 
rvv2006:
Yeah, well, why bother? Just hire a hit man and it's done.

Well, it could be reversed.

Then it'd be a hat for sure.)

[Deleted]  
Mischek:
For some reason I think it's a viral advert for AUDI.
 
peripatetikos:
For some reason I think this is viral advertising for AUDI.
Is that a bad thing ? )
 
 

Good night


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