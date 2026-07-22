Interesting and Humour - page 4328
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I wonder if the female Komsomol bites her head off after sex ?
I wonder if the female Komsomol bites her head off after sex ?
the head?
No, we're talking about traditional sex.
No, we're talking about traditional sex.
There are all kinds of writers.
There are all kinds of writers.
Definitely!
Lenin lived, Lenin lives, Lenin will live.
New macbook eire, the buzz kill
Lenin lived, Lenin is alive, Lenin will live.
There is such a conspiracy hypothesis that he really is still alive and ruling there from his Mausoleum, the architecture of which resembles ancient Sumerian-Akkadian ziggurats, not exactly of course, but partly... At the same time, it should be noted that some historical rulers of different countries also reside in their tombs, and there are ancient necropolises in a number of European cities, so it's OK )))
The new macbook air, the buzz kill.
practically useless and expensive toy