Interesting and Humour - page 3273
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There is no need to "blah blah". When such an advertisement appears, write an application to the prosecutor's office (preferably a collective one) for threats. and no "Arthur" will come anywhere.
Actually it looks very much like a fake. And do you really think that such an announcement is "interesting and humorous"?
Really very funny!
Interesting to me!
Although more funny....
By the way, Kavkaz Volgograd Ltd. is a real-life contracting company.
There's also a mobile phone number in the ad - you can put it in the application to the prosecutor's office straight away.
Airborne Day, a bespectacled man is brought by ambulance to the hospital. He's unconscious.The doctor wakes him up and asks him what happened.
Ochkalov: You see, I am a philologist, I teach Russian language and literature at school.
My wife and I were sitting in a cafe, at a nearby table there was a group of guys in blue berets and striped shirts.
Suddenly I hear one of them say, "I had a dick in my company..."
I said to him, "Young man, not in my company, but in my mouth."
I don't remember anything else.
On 17 August 1970, the Venus 7 lander was sent to Venus from Boikanur. Four months later, the lander made a soft landing and transmitted information from the surface within 20 minutes (a total of 53 minutes). No iphone, no wi-fi, no gigahertz and gigabytes and an uncanny number of pixels per inch.
Now there's no Venus, but there's everything else.
PS.
A total of 16 units were sent to Venus during the Soviet era.
On 17 August 1970, the Venus 7 lander was sent to Venus from Boikanur. Four months later, the lander made a soft landing and transmitted information from the surface within 20 minutes (a total of 53 minutes). No iphone, no wi-fi, no gigahertz and gigabytes and an uncanny number of pixels per inch.
Now there's no Venus, but there's everything else.
PS.
A total of 16 units were sent to Venus during the Soviet era.
There is Venus.
By the way, Kavkaz Volgograd Ltd. is a real-life contracting company.
There's also a mobile phone number in the ad - you can put it in the application to the prosecutor's office straight away.
This is probably just a gimmick, walking on social networks.
There is no such company (and never was). I looked at the tax.ru (I entered it with and without inverted commas, and separately, and without LLC ... whichever), and in Volgograd, and everywhere else - there was no such company.
This is probably just a gimmick, walking on social networks.
You have to look wider, you have to look wider!
The Kavkaz Collection Agency Limited Liability Company was indeed registered in the Chechen Republic in May 2009. Its address is 14/16 Turgeneva Street, Grozny, 364031. It is registered with the Inter-district Inspectorate of the Federal Tax Service No. 1 for the Chechen Republic, taxpayer ID 2014262962.
You have to look wider, you have to look wider!
The Kavkaz Collection Agency Limited Liability Company was indeed registered in the Chechen Republic in May 2009. Its address is 14/16 Turgeneva Street, Grozny, 364031. It is registered with the Inter-district Inspectorate of the Federal Tax Service No. 1 for the Chechen Republic, taxpayer ID 2014262962.
There's a whole list of these Kavkazes there, from sanatoriums to collective farms. The Kavkaz Collecting Agency ceased operations in 2013 (if I click on the pdf file/link I will find out who the founder is and other information on several sheets):
And it has nothing to do with that picture - that picture is fake.
By the way, "yours" (which you indicated) was also, but ceased operations in June this year:
See, all happily resolved - such a collection agency did exist, but closed down in June this year!