Interesting and Humour - page 486
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Pure vegetarianism is evil. You can kind of get the full range of essentials when you include dairy products in your diet.
this is the "it's interesting" section...
did you know, dear fans of this interesting thing, that the bear, the raccoon and the hedgehog are related?
No, I don't want to go that far (pure vegetarianism). I will only eliminate everything called "meat". )) At the moment I'm not even trying to hold myself back from eating "meat" in any way, although I did at first. It's only natural. The body will ask for everything it's been accustomed to for a long time.
No . There are two possibilities, your body realises that you won't have meat, so it changes its metabolic algorithm to protect you.
The second is that meat is contraindicated to you in normal amounts or at all. And your body has led you to think about cutting back on meat.
Who the hell told you that eating meat is bad for you? Homosapiens are just as much of a pig as bears! (man, that's a good one. I like it.)
Animal fats, as well as protein contained in muscle tissue, are an essential part of the diet. Man is an omnivore, not by virtue of his lifestyle, but by nature.
"My ancestors didn't climb the food chain to get me to eat nothing but salads! ©
We're all related to some extent. )) Everything around us is created from the same cell that started it all.
Nah, these ones are actually kindred.
Nah, these ones are a relative of each other.
I wonder who designed the logo for the Olympics. It's real porn. // Or maybe I'm a pervert.)
I've seen it somewhere...
there! found it!
No . There are two possibilities, your body realises that there will be no meat, so it changes its metabolic algorithm to protect you.
The second is that meat is contraindicated to you in normal amounts or at all. And your body's led you to think about cutting down on meat.